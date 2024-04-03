Akesse Brempong Presents DAVIDIC: A Spectacular Indoor Maiden Concert on April 21! – More HERE!

Renowned gospel sensation Akesse Brempong is set to elevate the worship experience with his much-anticipated debut indoor concert, DAVIDIC.

After years of leading the charge with the acclaimed outdoor gospel event, Agape Carnival, Akesse Brempong is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable evening of praise and worship on a grand scale.

Scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 21st, 2024, at the esteemed Holy Hill Chapel (Assemblies of God) located in Kwame Nkrumah Circle, the DAVIDIC concert promises an immersive worship experience like never before.

The event will kick off at 5:00 PM, inviting attendees to partake in an evening filled with soul-stirring melodies and powerful spiritual encounters.

Joining Akesse Brempong on stage for this monumental event are esteemed gospel ministers including MOGmusic, Obaapa Christy, and Ohemaa Mercy. Together, they will lead the congregation in an uplifting journey of praise and adoration, creating an atmosphere of reverence and spiritual renewal.

Ticket prices for the DAVIDIC concert are as follows:

Single: GHS 50

Double: GHS 80

VIP: GHS 100

Tickets are already in high demand and are available for purchase at various locations including Airport Shell, Baatsona Total, Sunny Fm, and EWC Prayer Factory.

For those who prefer online convenience, tickets can be secured through the official ticketing platform at https://tickets.ipaygh.com/davidic or via shortcode 7251900#.

As the anticipation builds, Akesse Brempong invites all music enthusiasts and worshippers to come and experience the power of unrestrained praise the DAVIDIC way.

Prepare to roar your way into a divine encounter and be uplifted by the transcendent melodies of praise and worship at this momentous indoor concert.

