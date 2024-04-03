fbpx
Events

Akesse Brempong Presents DAVIDIC: A Spectacular Indoor Maiden Concert on April 21! – More HERE!

Be There on Sunday April 2021, Holy Hill Chapel A/G, 4pm! Tickets Selling Out Fast!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Akesse Brempong Presents DAVIDIC: A Spectacular Indoor Maiden Concert on April 21!
Akesse Brempong Presents DAVIDIC: A Spectacular Indoor Maiden Concert on April 21! Photo Credit: Akesse Brempong/X

Renowned gospel sensation Akesse Brempong is set to elevate the worship experience with his much-anticipated debut indoor concert, DAVIDIC.

After years of leading the charge with the acclaimed outdoor gospel event, Agape Carnival, Akesse Brempong is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable evening of praise and worship on a grand scale.

Scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 21st, 2024, at the esteemed Holy Hill Chapel (Assemblies of God) located in Kwame Nkrumah Circle, the DAVIDIC concert promises an immersive worship experience like never before.

The event will kick off at 5:00 PM, inviting attendees to partake in an evening filled with soul-stirring melodies and powerful spiritual encounters.

Joining Akesse Brempong on stage for this monumental event are esteemed gospel ministers including MOGmusic, Obaapa Christy, and Ohemaa Mercy. Together, they will lead the congregation in an uplifting journey of praise and adoration, creating an atmosphere of reverence and spiritual renewal.

Ticket prices for the DAVIDIC concert are as follows:

  • Single: GHS 50
  • Double: GHS 80
  • VIP: GHS 100

Tickets are already in high demand and are available for purchase at various locations including Airport Shell, Baatsona Total, Sunny Fm, and EWC Prayer Factory.

For those who prefer online convenience, tickets can be secured through the official ticketing platform at https://tickets.ipaygh.com/davidic or via shortcode 7251900#.

As the anticipation builds, Akesse Brempong invites all music enthusiasts and worshippers to come and experience the power of unrestrained praise the DAVIDIC way.

Prepare to roar your way into a divine encounter and be uplifted by the transcendent melodies of praise and worship at this momentous indoor concert.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

2022 Week 34: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

28th August 2022
Ghanaian artist Exo Xan drops a soulful escape in visuals for his new single ‘Calvary’

Ghanaian artist Exo Xan drops a soulful escape in visuals for his new single ‘Calvary’

3 weeks ago
Camidoh lists ace Ghanaian acts that made it possible to invade Nigerian market; readies for 'Need My Flowers' EP & a new single this June!

Camidoh lists ace Ghanaian acts that made it possible to invade Nigerian market; readies for ‘Need My Flowers’ EP & a new single this June!

15th June 2022
Video: Eboso by R2Bees

2022 Week 1: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

9th January 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 13: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown