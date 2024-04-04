Harvest Praise 2024: A wonderful night of worship and praise

An electrifying Anapuao Edition of the Harvest Praise concert was held 29th March 2024 at the First Love Centre in East Legon.

From the moment the doors opened, the venue buzzed with anticipation as eager attendees streamed in to experience an evening of spiritual rejuvenation.

The spacious ground floor and gallery area quickly filled with a diverse crowd who were eager to enjoy the fusion of worship and praise.

As the clock struck 4 pm, the Harvest Praise Choir took to the stage, setting the tone for the night with soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt worship.

The atmosphere crackled with energy as American gospel sensations Phil Thompson and Alvin Slaughter followed suit, igniting the audience with their powerful performances.

However, it was the local talent of Eternity Ghana, Gospel Music Group, that truly stole the show, leaving the crowd clamoring for more long after their final note had faded.

Photos From Harvest Praise 2024

Amidst the musical splendor, Rev. Fitzgerald Odonkor delivered a stirring message on the Purpose of the Cross, reminding attendees of the profound significance of Easter.

The impact of the evening was palpable, with many attendees expressing gratitude for the opportunity to worship and reflect. Charles Amankwa, whose spirits were lifted despite arriving with a heavy heart, attested to the event’s transformative effect.

Harvest Praise, is an annual Christian musical outreach programme organized by Harvest International Ministries (HIM).

The church has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of the Easter calendar in Ghana. Since its inception in 1998, it has consistently drawn crowds from all walks of life, offering a space for spiritual renewal and connection.

As the curtains closed on another unforgettable evening, attendees departed with hearts full and spirits renewed, eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the Harvest Praise story.

