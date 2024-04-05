fbpx
Get Ready for Lord Morrgan’s Exciting 2024 Europe Tour

The tour announcement comes just after the release of his new music video - "Chairman".

1 minute read
Lord Morrgan Europe Tour Twenty24.
Ghanaian musician Lord Morrgan is visiting five cities in Europe this year. The King of Dangme music Lord Morrgan who hails from Afienya has announced that he is set to embark on a tour this April, which sees the artist making stops at Turkey, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and Spain.

The 2024 Europe tour is scheduled to kick off shortly from 19th April with the first visit to Turkey. Lord Morrgan will then head over to Austria on the 5th of May, and his next stop is Belgium on the 25th of May, Denmark will experience the “1 Man” music crooner on the 30th of May, Germany will have their taste of his music on 7th June, and he will finally wrap up at Spain on 20th June.

The tour announcement comes just after the release of his new music video – “Chairman” shot by Bliss Gordon Drums. He tipped off the masses to anticipate visuals and updates of his tour experiences.

Lord Morrgan Europe Tour Twenty24.
Check out the full list of the dates below:

  • Turkey — 19th
  • MayAustria — 5th
  • MayBelgium — 25th May
  • Denmark — 30th May
  • Germany — 7th June
  • Spain — 20th 

Watch Chairman by Lord Morrgan

Lord Morrgan – Chairman. Credit: YouTube

