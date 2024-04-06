Tamale Youth Choir Wins Otumfuo Composers Competition

The Tamale Youth Choir emerged victorious over six competitors in the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Composers Competition, held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The competition featured seven choir groups: Tarkwa Crusaders Choir, Tema Mass Choir, Tamale Youth Choir, Bantama Youth Choir, Obuasi Herald’s Choir, Kasoa Youth Choir, and Amammereso Youth Choir.

Before the main performances, guest ensembles such as the Akoo Show Choir and the Winneba Youth Choir, along with the host group, the Kumasi Evangel Choir, delivered thrilling performances.

The event celebrating the 25th enstoolment anniversary of the 16th Monarch of the Asante Kingdom was graced by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, traditional authorities, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Asenso Boakye, the Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, among others.

At the event, Lady Julia, under whose patronage the event took place, praised her husband for his exceptional leadership.

“Today we are gathered here to celebrate our great leader with music and uplifting lyrics that will certainly touch our hearts. I take this occasion to congratulate our sovereign, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, my dear husband on this great milestone, having attained a remarkable 25 years on the great Golden Stool”.

“Otumfuo, you have served your people with unwavering dedication and shown great wisdom in all you have undertaken and so earned the love and esteem of your people and people from all over our country, as attested to today, through your devotion. On behalf of the entire family I say congratulations, my dear, we are all so proud of you, and I’m even more proud to be your partner in this journey called life.”

She also conveyed her gratitude to the organisers and participants for their commitment to ensuring the event’s success.

“Hearty congratulations and thanks to the organisers of this special event for uniting talented music makers and choirs nationwide. The beautiful songs and voices make this day truly special. My heartfelt gratitude to all the composers, your compositions are all special and will be etched in our minds and stay on the tip of our tongues for years to come, they are a true testament to your talent and dedication. All your compositions beautifully honour 25 years of Otumfuo’s rule and I urge you to continue creating beautiful music for our beloved country.”

Additionally, the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Image Group, Mr. Amankwaa Agyeman, appealed to sponsors to establish the choral competition as an annual event to honour the King.

“Music is a strong way to show our culture and tradition and today, we have the opportunity to see the talent and creativity of our composers…On this important day, I suggest that the Otumfuo Composers Competition should happen every year. This will not only give the composers the chance to show their skills but also help keep our musical traditions alive for the future.”

Winners

The Tamale Youth Choir stood out with its innovative compositions by Samuel Dowaana Mensah at the event on April 5, 2024.

The ensemble from Tamale in the Northern Region graced the stage in their vibrant traditional attire, bringing a touch of heritage to the occasion.

They also showcased their artistry in three dialects: Dagbani, Twi, and English, vividly emphasizing the King’s wisdom, which they compared to the steadfastness of a river and a mountain, as well as the integrity and impartiality that Otumfuo has maintained throughout his reign.

Their outstanding performance captivated the hearts of all eight judges and the entire audience.

In a conversation with opemsuo.com, Mr. Samuel Dowaana Mensah revealed that the song was created in under a week, attributing their triumph to divine intervention and elaborating on the inspiration for incorporating various dialects.

“Surprisingly, this was done in less than a week. I decided to use three different languages: Dagbani, English, and Twi so that anyone who is listening will understand…Everyone came expecting to win, definitely, I also came expecting to win. God being on our side we made it. We are happy that we have won. We are very proud of what we have been able to achieve.”

Regarding the inspiration for the song, he commented, “The Asantehene, not just for Asante Kingdom, is the only king in Ghana. The level with which he has led the people makes us know that indeed he is worthy to be praised. In the 25 years of his reign, a lot of things have happened. How he disciplined chiefs who err, the love for his people and all that played a role in the song’s composition.”

He aims to use the choir he conducts as a means to bridge the cultural divide between the North and South through choral music.

Reward

In addition to the GH₵10,000 awarded to each participating choir group, the Tamale Youth Choir received an extra GH₵30,000 from sponsors. Additionally, they received GHC10,000 from Janet Abobigu, the CEO of UNIJAY Fashion. The Obuasi Herald’s Choir, which came in second place, also received GHC30,000.

During the event, citations were presented to the organizers and sponsors.

