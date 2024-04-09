Rocky Dawuni LIVE in Ghana on April 26th and 27th!!

Rocky Dawuni is a name synonymous with infectious rhythms, conscious lyrics and a commitment to social change. Hailing from Ghana, Dawuni has emerged as one of Africa’s most celebrated musicians, blending Reggae, Afrobeat, Highlife, Afro Jazz and Soul into his signture “Afro Roots” sound that transcends borders and speaks to the universal human experience.

Born in the northern region of Ghana, Dawuni’s musical journey began at an early age and is steeped in the rich cultural heritage of his homeland. Influenced by the legendary Bob Marley, Fela Kuti and traditional Ghanaian music, Dawuni honed his craft, developing a style that seamlessly fuses the old and the new, the local and the global.

Dawuni’s music is not only about entertainment but also serves as a powerful platform for advocacy and change. His lyrics tackle themes of social justice, environmental sustainability and the celebration of diversity; resonating with audiences around the world who are drawn to his message of hope and empowerment.

With a career spanning over two decades, Dawuni has released several critically acclaimed albums, including “Branches of the Same Tree” and “Beats of Zion,” earning him international acclaim and a dedicated global following. He has graced stages from Accra to Amsterdam, captivating audiences with his electrifying performances and infectious energy.

Beyond his musical endeavors, Dawuni is a passionate activist, championing causes such as climate action, women’s empowerment and youth development. He serves as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for Africa for the Environment, using his platform to amplify voices of change and inspire positive action.

In a world hungry for authentic voices and meaningful connection, Rocky Dawuni stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, bridging cultures, generations and ideologies through the power of music and activism. As he continues to spread his message of love, unity, and resilience, Dawuni remains a shining example of the transformative potential of art in creating a better world for all.

Performing Live – Rocky Dawuni, Jazz Festival.

In commemoration of the International Jazz Day, Alliance Française in partnership with Societe Generale Ghana brings to you another exciting edition of their annual Jazz Festival slated for April 22 to Saturday, April 27. Featuring artists such as the international and Ghanaian icon Bibie Brew, global star and Grammy award nominee Rocky Dawuni, the Band Kokui, BlaqMuse Entertainment, WestCoast Ebusua Band, and Shuffle Demons from Canada. The week will feature an exciting art exhibition and Jazz Workshops. Rocky Dawuni will headline the event on Friday, April 26th!

Alliance Française Accra Amphitheatre

GHS 100 (Single-One day) / GHS 180 (Single-Two days)

GHS 180 (Double-One day)

Get you tickets by dialing *800*1010# or contacting 0501287811

Performing Live – Rocky Dawuni, Adinkra International Arts and Crafts Show.

Papaye Recreational Village at Konkonuru will become the main centre of attention when Ghana hosts the maiden edition of the Adinkra International Arts and Crafts Show from April 26 to May 5, 2024, at Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Ghana’s 3x GRAMMY Nominee and Cultural Ambassador the event will headline the show on April 27, 2024!

The ten-days festival, organised by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), promises to become a hub for knowledge sharing and inspiration while championing authentic African functional art, craft, home décor, jewellery and textile products.

Visitors will have the opportunity to witness the display of rich Ghanaian culture and visit tourist centres such as the Aburi Botanical Gardens.

The biennial fair is intended to boost art exports by showcasing high-quality African artworks while providing a platform for industry players to network and explore business opportunities

​

​Please do not miss these two amazing opportunities to check out Ghana’s shining star, Rocky Dawuni, LIVE on stage with his 10-piece Afro Roots Band!!

