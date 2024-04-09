Unveiling the New Venue for DMV Party in the Park: The Bullpen in DC

The eagerly awaited outdoor celebration of Afrobeats music and culture, DMV Party in the Park, has unveiled its new venue for the upcoming third edition.

Organized by StarBuzz Media, this year’s event is set to take place at The Bullpen in Washington DC on Sunday, July 14th.

Building upon the success of its previous editions, which boasted performances by Afrobeats stars such as Sarkodie, King Promise, DBlack, and many others, the DMV Party in the Park aims to elevate the Afrobeats experience to new heights.

DMV Party in the park. pic.twitter.com/VbqROkhtOO — Kofi Wiredu™ (@Wiredu_) July 24, 2023

With the relocation to The Bullpen, organizers are promising an even more vibrant and immersive atmosphere for attendees to enjoy the rhythms and infectious energy of Afrobeats music.

As the largest outdoor Afrobeats event in the DMV Area, the DMV Party in the Park has become a highlight on the summer calendar for music enthusiasts and many others.

With its diverse lineup of artists, dynamic performances, and lively atmosphere, the event continues to draw crowds from across the region, solidifying its reputation as a must-attend celebration of African music and culture.

Ready to jam with us live inside the walls of @thebullpendc on the 14th of July 2024? It's going to be lit this summer

We can't wait to pull up in DC🇺🇸

Early bird tickets 🎫out now. Tix link in bio!!

Artiste line up coming up soon turn on post notifications so you don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/nTHMmugBWD — 🇺🇸DMVpartyinthepark🇺🇸 (@DMVpartyintheP) April 9, 2024

“We are thrilled to bring the DMV Party in the Park to The Bullpen for its third edition,” said Mr. Charles Adu-Koranteng, Founder, and Event Curator based in DMV.

“This new location allows us to create an even more immersive experience for our attendees, with plenty of space to dance, socialize, and enjoy the best of Afrobeats music.”

In addition to live performances by top Afrobeats artists, the event will also feature food vendors serving up a delicious array of African cuisine, as well as vendors selling art, fashion, and crafts inspired by the continent’s rich cultural heritage.

Tickets for the DMV Party in the Park are now available for purchase online at [dmvpartyinthepark.com](http://dmvpartyinthepark.com). Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this unforgettable celebration of Afrobeats music and culture!

