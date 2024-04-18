Don’t Miss Out! ADOMcwesi’s Premiere Concert & ‘Yesu Nkoaa’ Launch with Becky Bonney, Akesse Brempong & More – Full Details HERE!

Fast-rising Gospel music sensation, Emmanuel Adom Ghansah, known in the music industry as ADOMcwesi, is set to host his maiden concert and single launch event, featuring his latest upcoming song “Yesu Nkoaa” in collaboration with the esteemed Becky Bonney.

The concert promises an evening of inspirational live performances, with appearances from prominent figures such as Akesse Brempong, Ps Christian Ocloo, Levite Shabach, Min. Gabby, the PTMC, and Praise Crew.

Date: Sunday, April 28th, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM

Venue: Calvary Baptist Church, Awoshie Entry: FREEEEE!!!



ADOMcwesi’s debut concert marks a significant milestone in his music career, as he introduces his fourth song to the world. “Yesu Nkoaa,” featuring Becky Bonney, is anticipated to resonate deeply with audiences, offering a powerful message of Jesus Alone as the answer to this world’s problems.

The event will feature live Reggae, Afrobeats and Ballad performances from ADOMcwesi’s mentor and role model, the renowned Akesse Brempong, along with other distinguished artists including Ps Christian Ocloo, Levite Shabach, Min. Gabby, the PTMC, and Praise Crew.

Attendees can expect an uplifting and spiritually enriching experience as they come together to celebrate the launch of ADOMcwesi’s latest single.



“We are thrilled to invite music enthusiasts and believers alike to join us for this special occasion. As scripture states in 1 Corinthians 2:3-5 (ESV), ‘…And my speech (Song) and my message (lyric) were not in plausible words of wisdom, but in demonstration of the Spirit and of power, so that your faith might not rest in the wisdom of men but in the power of God.” says ADOMcwesi.

“It’s an opportunity to share our music and our message of hope with the community, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to an unforgettable evening of worship and celebration.”



The concert is scheduled to commence promptly at 4:00 PM on Sunday, April 28th, at Calvary Baptist Church in Awoshie. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend. Only come with someone else and token to support the single launch.

For more information, updates, and to follow ADOMcwesi’s musical journey, Subscribe to his YouTube Channel and get interactive across his socials via;

Facebook – ADOMcwesi

Twitter – @Adom_cwesi

Instagram – @adom_cwesi

