All set for Medikal’s Historic Indigo O2 London Concert this Friday: Shatta, Sark, Efya Headline Stellar Lineup – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian rap phenomenon Medikal is gearing up for a historic night of music and celebration at the Indigo at the O2 in London on May 3, 2024.

Adding to the excitement, dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has been announced as one of the headline acts, promising an electrifying performance that fans won’t soon forget.

The inclusion of Shatta Wale, known for his dynamic stage presence and chart-topping hits, heightens anticipation for the concert.

With more top-tier artists set to be revealed in the coming days, attendees can expect a star-studded lineup that will deliver an unforgettable experience.

In a video posted on Medikal’s Instagram, Shatta Wale himself rallied Ghanaians in the United Kingdom to come out in full support of the event, amplifying the buzz surrounding the concert.

With tickets already selling fast, fans are urged to secure their spots early to be part of this historic moment in Ghanaian music history.

Medikal’s determination to leave a mark with this milestone event is palpable, as he aims to write his name in the history books with a concert that showcases the best of Ghanaian talent.

Joining Shatta Wale on stage will be a lineup of acclaimed artists including Sarkodie, Efya, Jay Bahd, Kofi Mole, DJ Azonto, Effs, and many more, promising an evening of non-stop entertainment and musical excellence.

