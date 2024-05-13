Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024: Full List of Nominees

Ghana Entertainment Awards USA (GEAUSA) is thrilled to announce the nominees for its highly anticipated 2024 show.

The event is scheduled to take place on July 6th at the prestigious Merking Hall Theatre, Kauffman Music Center, in New York City.

The GEAUSA aims to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of Ghanaian and African entertainers both locally and in the diaspora.

This year’s nominees represent a diverse array of talent across various entertainment categories, ranging from music and film to radio and television.

Furthermore, the GEAUSA acknowledges the contributions of online content creators, event promoters, and entrepreneurs through categories like Best Entertainment Blog, Best Event Promoter Gh/USA, and Entrepreneur of the Year.

Voting for the GEAUSA 2024 nominees is now open to the public on the official website [www.ghentawards.com].

Fans and supporters are encouraged to visit the website to cast their votes for their favorite nominees.

Additionally, more information about the event can be found on the GEAUSA social media platforms: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter (@geawardsusa).

Full List of Nominees for Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024

Best Music Act Male – Stonebwoy

– King Promise

– Black Sherif

– Kidi

– Medikal

– Mr. Drew

– Jay Bhad

– Sarkodie

– Kuami Eugene

– Fameye

– Pappy Kojo

– Kofi Kinaata

– Shatta Wale

Best Music Act Female

– Sista Afia

– Wendy Shay

– Efya

– MzVee

– Gyakie

– Amaarae

– Adina Thembi

– Eno Barony

Best Music Group

– Keche

– R2Bees

– Lali & Lola

– Kwanpa

– Dope Nation

– Asaaka Boys

Discovery of the Year Male

– Olive the boy

– St Lenon

– Banzy Banero

– King Paluta

– Mophty

– Ben South

– Oseikrom sikanii

Discovery of the Year Female

– Aba

– Kuneli

– Titi Owusu

– Ess Thee Legend

– Abitemi

– Renner

Producer of the Year Music

– Skonti

– Killbeatz

– StreetBeatz

– Atown BSB

– MoG Beatz

– Afrolektra

– Nacee

– Tubhani Beats

– Beats Vampire

– Genius Selections

– Yung Demz

– Mix Master Garzy

Best Gospel Act Gh

– MOG

– Joe Mettle

– Brother Sammy

– Diana Hamilton

– Celestine Donkor

– Kofi Owusu Peprah

– Akesse Brempong

– Perez music

– Great Ampong

– Joyce Blessing

– Piesie Esther

Best Record Label

– Grind Don’t Stop (GDS)

– Legacy Life Entertainment

– Small World records

– Flip The Music

– Lynks Entertainment

– Road Boys Association

Entrepreneur of the Year

– Dr Pounds

– Dblack

– Yvonne Nelson

– Coded 4×4

– Victoria lebene

– Okyeame Kwame

Best Entertainment Blog

– AmeyawDebrah.com

– Nkonkonsah

– GhHyper

– Sika Official

– Blac Volta

– Olele Salvador

– SammyKay media

– Ronnie Is Everywhere

– GhKwaku

Best Comedy Act

– Sdk Dele

– Seniorman Layla

– Dr Likee

– BenSouth

– OB amponsah

– Dkb

– Kwaw Weezy

– Jacinta

– MadeInGhana

– Kyekyeku

Best Music Video director

– Joy Williams

– Yaw Skyface

– Rex

– David Nicol Sey

– Babs’s direction

– Xbills ebenezer

– Kwame Koda

– Director Hafiz

Best Movie Act Male

– LiWin

– Kyekyeku

– Dr Likee

– Anthony Woode

– Jeffrey Nortey

– Darko Enock

– Too Sweet Annan

– Majid Michelle

Best Movie Act female

– Haillie Sumney

– Salma Mumin

– Jackline Mensah

– Yvonne Nelson

– Fella Makafui

– Akofa Edjeani

– Benedicta Gafah

– Gloria Sarfo

– Roselyn Ngissah

Best radio personality male

– Nana Romeo – Accra Fm

– Giovanni Caleb – 3Fm

– Nyansa Boakwa – Happy Fm

– BrownBerry – Yfm

– NyDj – Y102.5fm

– Andy Dosty – HitzFm

– Lexis Bill – Joy FM

– Bright Kamkam Boadu – PureFm

– Halifax Ansah Addo – Okay FM

– Pm the Presenter – YFM

– Dj Reuben – Luv fm

– Dj Carlos – Filla FM

– Gee Face – Majority Radio

Best radio personality female

– Akua Sika -Happy Fm

– Naa Oyo Quartey -CitiFm

– Naa Adjele Doku – Hitz FM

– Akosua Hanson – YFM

– Aj Sarpong – 3FM

– Caroline Sampson – Asaase Radio

– Abena Soreno – Guide radio

– Ohemaa Woy3 j3 – angel Fm

– Doreen Avio – HitzFm

– Chrystal karyee – 3Fm

– Osei felicia – Onua FM

– Queen Rashida – Radio tamale

– Wendy Larie – Radio Xtra

Best TV personality male

– Jay foley – 3Music

– Giovanni Caleb – tv3

– Jason El A – Mx24Tv

– Kwaku David – citi Tv

– Yaw ofosu – Tv3

– Owuraku Ampofo – tv3

– KMJ On Air – Joy Prime

– Jay kojo Dasebre – Mx24Tv

– Saddick Adams – Angel TV

Best TV personality female

– Serwaa Amihere – GhOneTv

– Cookie Tee – tv3

– Nana Yaa Tanoa Boakye – Metro Tv

– Anita Akuffo – Tv3

– Nana Ama McBrown – Onua Tv

– Doreen Avio – joyPrime

– Adjoa Noella – tv3

– MsGee – UTV

– Roslyn Feli – Joyprime

– Mc Yaa Yeboah – Bryt TV

Best DJ Act Ghana (Dj Rab Bakari Memorial award)

– Dj Bridash

– Dj Kess

– Dj Loft

– Dj Sleek

– Dj Aroma

– Dj Wallpaper

– Dj Speech

– TMSKDJ

– MzOrstin Dj

– Dj Fletch

– ADDj

– Dj Ganj

– DjMillzy

Best Hypeman/ MC

– Mc Kojo Manuel

– Ogee the MC

– Mc Jerome

– Influence MC

– Mc big Bright

– Mc Miguel

– Eddy Acquah

– Kabutey MC

– Mensah Jnr

– BigWu

– Portfolio MC

– Como Promo

Best Entertainment TV Show

– United show Biz – UTV

– Onua Show Time – Onua TV

– Culture Daily – 3Music

– Date rush – tv3

– Breakfast Daily – CitiTV

– Rythmz Live – GhOne Tv

– Entertainment review – Metro Tv

– The Am Club – Mx24Tv

– Prime Morning – Joy Prime

Best Entertainment Radio Show

– DayBreak Hitz – Hitz Fm

– Dryve of Your lyf – yfm

– Starr chat – Starr Fm

– Brunch in the Citi – Citi FM

– Angel Drive – angel Fm

– UpAndRunning – Guide Radio

– 3fm Drive – 3FM

– Pure Fm Drive – pure FM

Best TV/radio Producer of the Year

– Gowdwin Dogbey – Okay FM

– Mr Haglah – Hitz FM

– Sabog Moore Eugene – YFM

– Isaac Owusu – UTV

– Philip Nai – Joy fm

– Yawa Asamoah – Metro TV

– Mercy Bee – Happy fm

– Deborah Twum Nicholas – 3Music

Best Photographer

– More Money Studios

– Twins Don’t Beg

– Manuel fotos

– B gray Pictures

– Mr korkorte

– Rob International

Best Youtuber/Vlogger

– Kwadwo Sheldon

– Wode maya

– Dj Slim

– Kofi TV

– Zion felix

– Portfolio Mc

– Magraheb

– DJ Pakorich

– Vimbuzz TV

– Code Micky TV

Best Dance act

– DanceGod Lloyd

– Afronitaa

– Militant Dancers

– Incredible zigi

– Afrobeast

– Endurance Grande

– Lisa Quarma

– AlloDany

– Liya Dance

– Official starter

– Jamestown Boys

Best Sports Personality

– Freezy McBones – Boxing

– Akwasi Frimpong – Bobsleding

– Samuel Takyi – Boxing

– Inaki Williams – ƒootball

– Kudus Mohammed – football

– Elizabeth Addo – football

– Benjamin Azamati – Athlete

Best African Entertainer

– Shalipopi – Nigeria

– Kiss Daniel – Nigeria

– Davido – Nigeria

– Odumodu Black – Nigeria

– Sidney talker – Nigeria

– Broda Shaggi – Nigeria

– Dj Mapbhorisa – SA

– Tyler ICU – SA

– Tyla – SA

– Ayra Starr – Nigeria

– Rema -Nigeria

– Stanley E-Now – Cameroun

– Burna Boy – Nigeria

– Diamond platinum – Tanzania

Best African Dj

– Dj Neptune – Nigeria

– Dj Maphorisa – SA

– Dj Masterkraft – Nigeria

– Dj Spinall – Niegria

– Uncle waffles – SA

– DjTira–SA

– Dj Tunez – Nigeria

– Dj E Cool – Nigeria

Best Stylist/Fashion Brand

– Prince Gyesi

– Nuelle Bans

– Kelvin Vincent

– Free The Youth

– Quophi Akotua

– Bernard Dow

– Kulaperry Outlook

– KOD

– Abrantie Clothing

– Ophelia Crossland

– Afua Rida

– Selina Beb

– Aisha Ayensu

– Chocolate

Entertainer of the Year

– Black Sherif

– Sarkodie

– JayBhad

– Yvonne Nelson

– Nana Ama mcBrown

– Serwaa Amihere

– LiWin

– Stonebwoy

– Dr Likee

– Shatta Wale

Best Album

– planning and plotting – medikal

– 5th dimension – stonebwoy

– Light house album – akwaboa

– No more tears – efya

– Amaarae – fountain Baby

– Koinonia phase 2 – mog music

– Original – Bisa KDei

Best Music Act Gh/USA Male

– TooWan8

– QPee Vybez

– Nana NYC

– Vudumane

– Jamin Beatz

– Jay Hover

– Jr BeatBoi

– Jay Baba

– 6fo

– Dreams Gh

– CBurn

– 2Shy

Best Music Act Gh/USA female

– Empress Afi

– Ama Karin

– Baabalino

– Elizha

– Jameela

– Rie Osei

– Juicee

Best Gospel Act Gh/USA

– Richie O

– Herty Corgie

– Fritz Oakley

– Rosey musiq

– Daniel Nettey

– Nana Adwoa

– Persius Mensah

– Kwabena Boateng

– Kwame Addo

– Millicent Yankey

Best Diaspora Act

– Ekow Judge -MC

– Eugene Boateng – Actor

– MC flybokoe – Mc

– Jeremia Asiama – radio

– Kofi Black – Music

– Blitz De ambassador – creative director

– Jae5 (music Producer)

Best DJ Act Gh/USA

– Dj TeaBee

– Dj Akuaa

– A1DJ

– DJ Sabato

– Dj Mixmaster Berto

– Dj Rb Nice

– Dj Asumadu

– Dj killer fingers

– DJ AK47

– Dj Young Kofi

Best Africa DJ USA

– Dj tunez

– Dj Buka

– Dj Prince

– Dj Mohogany

– Dj Sydney love

– Dj Ipod

– Dj Siroreo

– Dj Millie Bass

Best online content creator USA.

– NDA Show (Naana Donkor Arthur)

– Charlie Dior

– Skinny man

– Hannah Newman Conduah

– ObaaCee TV

– Cynthia Sarpong

– Dj Point 5

Best event Promoter Gh/USA

– Inside LLC

– Sarfo

– TM entertainment

– Coaches

– Nayasa ENT

– Gh Music Promo

– AK24

– Ensah Media

– Nana Frimpong

– Project 8

– Shutdown Gh

Best Music Act Gh/Canada

– MrS

– Silla

– Kofi Mante

– Julius X

– Gh Cali

– Og Picasso

– R.O.Z

– Nina Ricchie

– Slim Flexx

– Friyie

Best Dj Act Gh/Canada

– Dj D0net

– Dj bravado

– Dj fiiasco

– Dj Shorty

– Dj Xbunnie

– Dj King Bizzy

– Dj KStyles

Best Hypeman/Mc Gh/Canada

– Emcee Ebone

– EMC Diiva Promo

– Mc Douglas

– Mc kaypassa

Entertainer of the Year Gh/USA

– Charlie Dior

– NDA

– Gliteratie

– Fritz Oakley

– ObaaCee TV

– 6fo

– JayHover

– Clifford owusu

– Nana NYC

Hypeman/MC of the year USA

– MC Ogee

– Gliterratie

– Clifford Owusu

– Obaa

– George Bannerman

– Kwasi Beast

– Kwe Soul

Best photographer/videographer USA

– APM world

– Maxwell Jennings

– 1230 works

– Man like Jo

– JoeBaby wood

– Creative House Tv

– Nana Adom

– Source Photography

– Cody Blane studios

– Juice Big Fellow

Discovery of the Year USA

– Chanelly

– Big Geechi

– Danny Dei

– 1UCid

– King Joe

– Og Picaso

– Saucelord

– Baabalino

– XShai

Best Online Radio/Tv USA

– Sankofa Radio

– Adinkra Radio

– Joba Aba TV

– High life radio

– Revolt media

– Afro614 radio

– Mustbe5 radio

– HREtv

Best stylist/fashion Gh/USA

– Ashanti beads

– Blitz club nyc

– Kwasi kessie

– Xorlali plange

– Jess for the culture

– Style the body

– Saint Frimpong

Social Media Influencer of the Year GH

– Wesley Kesse

– Ama Burland

– Zubaida

– Yankey Himself

– Micth Brothers

– Kalyjay

– Dulcie Boateng

– Gisela Amponsah

– Delppy

– Sweet Ajeley

About Ghana Entertainment Awards USA Ghana Entertainment Awards USA (GEAUSA) is an annual event that celebrates and honors the achievements of Ghanaian and African entertainers in the United States and beyond.