Sarkodie, Samini & Efya to Headline ‘AMBUSA EXPERIENCE 2024’ in New Jersey

Sarkodie, Samini & Efya to Headline 'AMBUSA EXPERIENCE 2024' in New Jersey
Sarkodie, Samini & Efya to Headline 'AMBUSA EXPERIENCE 2024’ in New Jersey. Photo Credit: AMBUSA

The ABOFREM AREA Foundation is proud to announce the ‘AMBUSA EXPERIENCE 2024’, featuring a star-studded lineup of entertainers and artistes headlined by Musicians Sarkodie, Samini, and Efya.

The event, set to take place on August 3, 2024, at the Ritz Theatre in New Jersey, promises to be a celebration of the rich African culture, arts, and music.

The ‘AMBUSA EXPERIENCE 2024’ is an initiative of the ABOFREM AREA Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving African heritage and cultural diversity. 

The event will showcase the exceptional talents led by three of Ghana’s most renowned artists, who will captivate the audience with their unique blend of Afrobeats, dancehall, and soulful melodies.

Sarkodie, the multiple award-winning rapper, will take the stage with his signature style, blending hip-hop and Afrobeats to create an electrifying performance. 

Samini, the legendary Ghanaian dancehall and Afrobeats artist, will bring his infectious rhythms and high-energy stage presence, while Efya, the soulful songstress, will enchant the audience with her powerful vocals and emotive performances.

“We are thrilled to present the ‘AMBUSA EXPERIENCE 2024’ and to have Sarkodie, Samini, and Efya as our headliners,” said the ABOFREM AREA Foundation.

“These artists are not only incredibly talented, but they also embody the essence of African culture and artistry. We are confident that their performances will create an unforgettable experience for our attendees and help us celebrate the rich diversity of African heritage.”

The ‘AMBUSA EXPERIENCE 2024’ promises to be a night of pure entertainment, showcasing the best of African culture, arts, and music. Attendees can expect a captivating blend of music, dance, and visual arts, all set against the backdrop of the stunning Ritz Theatre.

Tickets for the ‘AMBUSA EXPERIENCE 2024’ are now available for purchase, and fans are encouraged to secure their spots early to avoid disappointment. 

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the event’s official website at www.ambusa.org

