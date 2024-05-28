Accra Gears Up for an Electrifying Night at the TGMA 2024 Pre-Party – Full Details HERE!

This Friday evening, all roads in Accra will lead to the Marina Mall, where SoHo and Simply Irresistible, a premier corporate entertainment platform, will host an unforgettable pre-party for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024.

On May 31, 2024, the pre-party will set the stage for an exhilarating night of entertainment, building anticipation for the main awards event on Saturday, June 1. The festivities will kick off at 7 PM and continue until 4 AM, ensuring a vibrant start to the TGMA 2024 celebrations.

Music fans can look forward to electrifying performances from a lineup of talented artists, all backed by live bands. The event promises a blend of captivating music, energetic dancing, and an atmosphere brimming with excitement, offering a taste of what’s to come at the awards ceremony.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards, organized by the renowned events management firm CharterHouse, is the pinnacle of music, fashion, and unforgettable performances, celebrating excellence in Ghanaian music. This year’s awards ceremony will take place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center, marking another milestone in the celebration of Ghana’s vibrant music scene.

Adding to the excitement, a roster of top-tier Ghanaian disc jockeys, including DJ Mensah, DJ Aligation, DJ Solo, DJ Phantom, and MC DJ Viper, will take turns spinning tracks to keep the energy high throughout the night.

Don’t miss Ghana Music’s Biggest Night!

Grab your tickets now!

Simply Irresistible, known for its premier corporate networking and entertainment events, hosts its gatherings every Friday evening from 7 PM to 4 AM at SoHo.

This week’s edition promises to be an exceptional kickoff to the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024, making it a must-attend event for music lovers and partygoers alike.

