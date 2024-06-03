fbpx
Events

Photos: TGMA 2024, A night to remember

Memorable moments from TGMA 2024.

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 7 hours ago
1 minute read
Photos: TGMA 2024, A night to remember
Photos: TGMA 2024, A night to remember. Photo Credit: Charterhouse

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards was held last Saturday, 1st June, to loud cheers and splendid interactions by Ghanaians.

From captivating performances to the dazzling stage design and well-deserved accolades bestowed upon the winners, this year’s TGMA 2024 maintained its tradition of sparking lively discussions and drawing significant attention.

The ceremony honoured artists with plaques in recognition of their outstanding contributions throughout the preceding year. Below are glimpses of the memorable moments from the event.

Related Articles

Red Carpet Moments

Pictures of Performances

TGMA 2024 Award Winners

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 7 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Agyakomah - Bringing the soul to Afrofusion

Agyakomah – Bringing the soul to Afrofusion

18th March 2020
Live: Watch Shatta Wale's Faith Concert

Live: Watch Shatta Wale’s Faith Concert

4th April 2020
My money not from drugs or sakawa, I do importation & real estate; Kwaisey Pee failed to defend me on this - Criss Waddle

My money not from drugs or sakawa, I do importation & real estate; Kwaisey Pee failed to defend me on this – Criss Waddle

16th June 2022
The Mic: Africa - Season 2 opens entries for rappers, singers, dancers, graffiti artists, & DJs!

The Mic: Africa – Season 2 opens entries for rappers, singers, dancers, graffiti artists, & DJs!

19th August 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 22 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown