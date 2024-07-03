Dj Loft and Kojo Manuel’s Cups & Bass Mix Live at Garage This Sunday July 7 – Full Details HERE!

Get ready for an electrifying night as Dj Loft and Kojo Manuel bring their renowned Cups & Bass mix to life this Sunday, 7th July 2024, at Garage.

Known for their dynamic synergy and incredible mixes, this duo has captured the hearts of many Ghanaians both locally and internationally.

The live event promises to be an unforgettable experience, filled with pulsating rhythms, crowd engagement, and an atmosphere charged with excitement.

Dj Loft, a maestro behind the decks, will be delivering his signature sound that has made him a household name. Kojo Manuel, known for his charismatic presence and hype-man skills, will ensure the crowd is energized and fully immersed in the night’s festivities.

Whether you are a long-time fan or new to the Cups & Bass phenomenon, this is a night you won’t want to miss.

Join the party at Garage and witness firsthand why Dj Loft and Kojo Manuel are celebrated as some of the best in the business.

Mark your calendars and prepare for a musical journey like no other. See you on the dance floor this Sunday!

