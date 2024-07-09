Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024: A Night of Glitz, Glamour, and Celebration of Ghanaian Talent – Full Details HERE!

The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024 took place at the prestigious Merkin Hall Kaufman Music Center in Manhattan, New York, on July 6th.

The event was a resounding success, celebrating the best of Ghanaian entertainment talent with a star-studded lineup of attendees and honorees.

The weekend’s event was packed and saw many prominent Ghanaian celebrities in attendance, including actress Fella Makafui, musician Sista Afia, Bisa K Dei, legendary producer Jay Q, Prince Bright of Buk Bak, media mogul Bola Ray, Akuma Mama Zimbi, Sefa, Kofi Mole, 6fo, Empress Afi, Duke of D2, bloggers GH Hyper,

Sammy Kay, and GhKwaku, DJ Millzy, radio presenter Caroline Sampson, Tagoe Sisters, Opanka, Belinda Dzata, Regina Van Helvert, Maison Yusuf, Rosey Music, Silla, 1st Lady of Newark City Linda Jumah, and many others.

The three-hour show, which started around 8:30 PM, featured electrifying performances by Fritz Oakley, Kwaw Kesse, Kofi Mole, Sista Afia, S3fa, Tagoe Sisters, QPee Vibez, and more.

Honorees at this year’s event included DJ E’Love, Prince Bright, DJ Prince Paul FSRDJ, Jay Q, Doreen Andoh, Delay, and MC Papa Linc, with special recognition citations awarded to the Tagoe Sisters and The Real Rules of Ohio. The event was hosted by Ghanaian TV personality Jay Foley and US-based Ghanaian MC Clifford Owusu.

Here is the official list of winners for GEAUSA24:

Best Music Act Male: Stonebwoy Best Music Act Female: Gyakie Best Music Group: Asakaa Boys Discovery of the Year Male: Olive the Boy Discovery of the Year Female: Aba Producer of the Year Music: Killbeatz Best Gospel Act Ghana: Joe Mettle Best Record Label: Lynx Entertainment Entrepreneur of the Year: Dblack Best Entertainment Blog: GhHyper Best Comedy Act: Dr. Likee Best Music Video Director: Yaw Skyface Best Movie Act Male: Too Sweet Annan Best Movie Act Female: Fella Makafui Best Radio Personality Male: Giovanni Caleb Best Radio Personality Female: Caroline Sampson Best TV Personality Male: Jay Foley Best TV Personality Female: Nana Ama McBrown Best DJ Act Ghana: DJ Loft Best Hypeman/MC: Kojo Manuel Best Entertainment TV Show: Onua Show Time Best Entertainment Radio Show: 3FM Drive Best TV/Radio Producer of the Year: Deborah Twum Nicholas – 3Music Best Photographer: Twins Don’t Beg Best YouTuber/Vlogger: Wode Maya Best Dance Act: Afronitaa Best Sports Personality: Kudus Mohammed Best African Entertainer: Davido – Nigeria Best African DJ: DJ Neptune – Nigeria Best Stylist/Fashion Brand: Free the Youth Entertainer of the Year: Sarkodie Best Album: “5th Dimension” – Stonebwoy Best Music Act Ghana/USA Male: Nana NYC Best Music Act Ghana/USA Female: Empress Afi Best Gospel Act Ghana/USA: Nana Adwoa Best Diaspora Act: Kofi Black Best DJ Act Ghana/USA: DJ Young Kofi Best African DJ USA: DJ Prince Best Online Content Creator USA: NDA (Naana Donkor Arthur) Best Event Promoter Ghana/USA: TM Entertainment Best Music Act Ghana/Canada: Silla Best DJ Act Ghana/Canada: DJ Shorty Best Hypeman/MC Ghana/Canada: MC Douglas Entertainer of the Year Ghana/USA: Charlie Dior Best Photographer/Videographer USA: Maxwell Jennings Discovery of the Year USA: Og Picasso Best Online Radio/TV USA: Sankofa Radio Best Stylist/Fashion Ghana/USA: Jess for the Culture Social Media Influencer of the Year Ghana: Ama Burland

The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024 was a night to remember, celebrating the incredible talent and contributions of Ghanaians in the entertainment industry both in Ghana and abroad.

