Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024: A Night of Glitz, Glamour, and Celebration of Ghanaian Talent – Full Details HERE!

Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024: Honorees, Performances & More

Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024: A Night of Glitz, Glamour, and Celebration of Ghanaian Talent - Full Details HERE!
Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024: A Night of Glitz, Glamour, and Celebration of Ghanaian Talent. Photo Credit: GEAUSA

The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024 took place at the prestigious Merkin Hall Kaufman Music Center in Manhattan, New York, on July 6th.

The event was a resounding success, celebrating the best of Ghanaian entertainment talent with a star-studded lineup of attendees and honorees.

The weekend’s event was packed and saw many prominent Ghanaian celebrities in attendance, including actress Fella Makafui, musician Sista Afia, Bisa K Dei, legendary producer Jay Q, Prince Bright of Buk Bak, media mogul Bola Ray, Akuma Mama Zimbi, Sefa, Kofi Mole, 6fo, Empress Afi, Duke of D2, bloggers GH Hyper,

Sammy Kay, and GhKwaku, DJ Millzy, radio presenter Caroline Sampson, Tagoe Sisters, Opanka, Belinda Dzata, Regina Van Helvert, Maison Yusuf, Rosey Music, Silla, 1st Lady of Newark City Linda Jumah, and many others.

The three-hour show, which started around 8:30 PM, featured electrifying performances by Fritz Oakley, Kwaw Kesse, Kofi Mole, Sista Afia, S3fa, Tagoe Sisters, QPee Vibez, and more.

Honorees at this year’s event included DJ E’Love, Prince Bright, DJ Prince Paul FSRDJ, Jay Q, Doreen Andoh, Delay, and MC Papa Linc, with special recognition citations awarded to the Tagoe Sisters and The Real Rules of Ohio. The event was hosted by Ghanaian TV personality Jay Foley and US-based Ghanaian MC Clifford Owusu.

Here is the official list of winners for GEAUSA24:

  1. Best Music Act Male: Stonebwoy
  2. Best Music Act Female: Gyakie
  3. Best Music Group: Asakaa Boys
  4. Discovery of the Year Male: Olive the Boy
  5. Discovery of the Year Female: Aba
  6. Producer of the Year Music: Killbeatz
  7. Best Gospel Act Ghana: Joe Mettle
  8. Best Record Label: Lynx Entertainment
  9. Entrepreneur of the Year: Dblack
  10. Best Entertainment Blog: GhHyper
  11. Best Comedy Act: Dr. Likee
  12. Best Music Video Director: Yaw Skyface
  13. Best Movie Act Male: Too Sweet Annan
  14. Best Movie Act Female: Fella Makafui
  15. Best Radio Personality Male: Giovanni Caleb
  16. Best Radio Personality Female: Caroline Sampson
  17. Best TV Personality Male: Jay Foley
  18. Best TV Personality Female: Nana Ama McBrown
  19. Best DJ Act Ghana: DJ Loft
  20. Best Hypeman/MC: Kojo Manuel
  21. Best Entertainment TV Show: Onua Show Time
  22. Best Entertainment Radio Show: 3FM Drive
  23. Best TV/Radio Producer of the Year: Deborah Twum Nicholas – 3Music
  24. Best Photographer: Twins Don’t Beg
  25. Best YouTuber/Vlogger: Wode Maya
  26. Best Dance Act: Afronitaa
  27. Best Sports Personality: Kudus Mohammed
  28. Best African Entertainer: Davido – Nigeria
  29. Best African DJ: DJ Neptune – Nigeria
  30. Best Stylist/Fashion Brand: Free the Youth
  31. Entertainer of the Year: Sarkodie
  32. Best Album: “5th Dimension” – Stonebwoy
  33. Best Music Act Ghana/USA Male: Nana NYC
  34. Best Music Act Ghana/USA Female: Empress Afi
  35. Best Gospel Act Ghana/USA: Nana Adwoa
  36. Best Diaspora Act: Kofi Black
  37. Best DJ Act Ghana/USA: DJ Young Kofi
  38. Best African DJ USA: DJ Prince
  39. Best Online Content Creator USA: NDA (Naana Donkor Arthur)
  40. Best Event Promoter Ghana/USA: TM Entertainment
  41. Best Music Act Ghana/Canada: Silla
  42. Best DJ Act Ghana/Canada: DJ Shorty
  43. Best Hypeman/MC Ghana/Canada: MC Douglas
  44. Entertainer of the Year Ghana/USA: Charlie Dior
  45. Best Photographer/Videographer USA: Maxwell Jennings
  46. Discovery of the Year USA: Og Picasso
  47. Best Online Radio/TV USA: Sankofa Radio
  48. Best Stylist/Fashion Ghana/USA: Jess for the Culture
  49. Social Media Influencer of the Year Ghana: Ama Burland

The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024 was a night to remember, celebrating the incredible talent and contributions of Ghanaians in the entertainment industry both in Ghana and abroad.

