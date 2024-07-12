fbpx
Global Citizen Festival Set for a Spectacular Return to Accra in November 2024?

Unite for Change: Global Citizen Festival Returns to Accra with a Bang?

Accra is gearing up for the highly anticipated return of the Global Citizen Festival in November 2024, promising another vibrant celebration of music and activism.

According to theblacvolta.com, the festival aims to expand its influence by hosting events in multiple African cities, including Kigali, Rwanda.

The festival’s previous Accra editions in September 2022 and December 2023 left lasting impressions with performances from global stars like Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy. These events significantly contributed to the city’s cultural scene and sparked conversations around crucial social issues.

In an exclusive revelation to BlacVolta by Abena Soreno of Guide Radio 91.5, the Global Citizen team announced their plans to return in November. Although the exact dates are still under wraps, excitement is building for what promises to be an unforgettable experience.

The Global Citizen Festival is renowned for its commitment to tackling global challenges such as extreme poverty and promoting equity. By bringing together diverse audiences and showcasing talents from across Africa, the festival aligns with its mission to create a more just and equitable world.

Stay tuned for more updates as Accra prepares to once again host this impactful festival, blending stellar performances with powerful advocacy for a better future.

