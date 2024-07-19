fbpx
Don't Miss Out! Alexandrah's RUACH Concert Now Slated for August 18. Photo Credit: Alexandrah

Renowned minstrel, Alexandrah Music has officially announced a change of date for her much-anticipated event.

Originally scheduled for July 21, the event will now take place on August 18. The announcement was made public via a promotional flyer that has been widely circulated.

The event, which promises to be a powerful gathering of praise and worship, will feature notable performances by Ps. Joe Beecham, Philip Adzale, and Bernard Twumasi.

These renowned gospel artists are expected to deliver an uplifting and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

Details of the Event:

  • New Date: August 18
  • Time: 4 PM
  • Venue: Victory Bible Church International Headquarters, Awoshie

It’s instructive to note that this event is not to be missed, as it will be an evening filled with heartfelt worship and the flow of the anointing.

Organized by Alexandrah Music, the event is powered by several sponsors including Gospel SG, Panda Perfect, and Lessons Cloud, among others.

Attendees are encouraged to mark their calendars and make necessary arrangements to participate in what promises to be a spiritually rejuvenating service and an encounter with the divine. For more information and updates, follow Alexandrah Music on their social media platforms.

