OliveTheBoy, Kelvynboy, others ready for Young & Free Music & Arts Festival on August 4 – Full Details HERE!

The highly anticipated Young & Free Music & Arts Festival is set to take over Ghud Park at Accra Mall on August 4, 2024, promising an electrifying blend of music, arts, culture, and non-stop partying from 2 PM till late.

This year’s festival lineup features an array of exceptional talents, headlined by award-winning artists Kelvynboy and Olivetheboy.

Event Highlights:

Music & Arts: The festival will showcase a diverse range of musical performances, artistic displays, and cultural exhibitions.

Food & Drinks: A variety of culinary delights and beverages will be available to keep attendees refreshed.

Product Exhibition & Fashion Shows: Discover the latest trends and products from local exhibitors.

Fun Games: Engaging and interactive games to entertain festival-goers.

Non-Stop Partying: The party continues all day with dynamic performances and activities.

Confirmed Artists:

Headliners: Kelvynboy, Olivetheboy

Kelvynboy, Olivetheboy Supporting Acts: Maame Alpha, Paradise, Drupz, Wholly Cherman, Okonkoro

Maame Alpha, Paradise, Drupz, Wholly Cherman, Okonkoro Performing DJs: DJ Baaba, DJ Vapour, DJ Kess, DJ Millzy, DJ Morfty, DJ Filter, DJ Phantom, DJ Sleek, DJ Juicy

DJ Baaba, DJ Vapour, DJ Kess, DJ Millzy, DJ Morfty, DJ Filter, DJ Phantom, DJ Sleek, DJ Juicy Dance Performances: Militants Dance Family, Incredible Zigi

MC Duties:

Kojo Manuel

MC Amount

MC Qweku Ginger

MC Short Daddy

Shirtless MC

Ticket Information:

Short Code: 71411*23#

71411*23# Contact Numbers: 0244745302, 0508856200, 0503313663

0244745302, 0508856200, 0503313663 Online: youngandfreemusicandarts.com

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of the Young & Free Music & Arts Festival, a vibrant celebration that brings together the best of music, art, and culture in Ghana. Join us for an unforgettable experience filled with entertainment, creativity, and community spirit.

About Young & Free Music & Arts Festival:

The Young & Free Music & Arts Festival is an annual event that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Ghana through music, art, and community engagement.

Our mission is to provide a platform for young artists and performers to showcase their talents and to bring people together in a vibrant and inclusive environment.

Join us at Ghud Park, Accra Mall, on August 4, 2024, for a day of fun, excitement, and cultural celebration!

