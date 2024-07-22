OliveTheBoy, Kelvynboy, others ready for Young & Free Music & Arts Festival on August 4 – Full Details HERE!

fbpx
OliveTheBoy, Kelvynboy, others ready for Young & Free Music & Arts Festival on August 4 . Photo Credit: Young & Free Music & Arts Festival

The highly anticipated Young & Free Music & Arts Festival is set to take over Ghud Park at Accra Mall on August 4, 2024, promising an electrifying blend of music, arts, culture, and non-stop partying from 2 PM till late.

This year’s festival lineup features an array of exceptional talents, headlined by award-winning artists Kelvynboy and Olivetheboy.

Event Highlights:

  • Music & Arts: The festival will showcase a diverse range of musical performances, artistic displays, and cultural exhibitions.
  • Food & Drinks: A variety of culinary delights and beverages will be available to keep attendees refreshed.
  • Product Exhibition & Fashion Shows: Discover the latest trends and products from local exhibitors.
  • Fun Games: Engaging and interactive games to entertain festival-goers.
  • Non-Stop Partying: The party continues all day with dynamic performances and activities.

Confirmed Artists:

  • Headliners: Kelvynboy, Olivetheboy
  • Supporting Acts: Maame Alpha, Paradise, Drupz, Wholly Cherman, Okonkoro
  • Performing DJs: DJ Baaba, DJ Vapour, DJ Kess, DJ Millzy, DJ Morfty, DJ Filter, DJ Phantom, DJ Sleek, DJ Juicy
  • Dance Performances: Militants Dance Family, Incredible Zigi

MC Duties:

  • Kojo Manuel
  • MC Amount
  • MC Qweku Ginger
  • MC Short Daddy
  • Shirtless MC

Ticket Information:

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of the Young & Free Music & Arts Festival, a vibrant celebration that brings together the best of music, art, and culture in Ghana. Join us for an unforgettable experience filled with entertainment, creativity, and community spirit.

About Young & Free Music & Arts Festival:

The Young & Free Music & Arts Festival is an annual event that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Ghana through music, art, and community engagement.

Our mission is to provide a platform for young artists and performers to showcase their talents and to bring people together in a vibrant and inclusive environment.

Join us at Ghud Park, Accra Mall, on August 4, 2024, for a day of fun, excitement, and cultural celebration!

