Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin set for global Kingdom World Tour concert in Ghana on Aug 18 – Full Details HERE!

The GRAMMY Award-winning gospel group, Maverick City Music, has included a concert in Ghana on their highly anticipated Kingdom World Tour.

The contemporary worship music collective will perform in Accra, at the ICGC Christ Temple East (Teshie Rasta Road), alongside legendary gospel singer Kirk Franklin, on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

According to the organizers, the Accra concert is set to be a remarkable worship experience, designed to connect thousands of worshippers and gospel music enthusiasts with God through powerful and soul-stirring performances.

Photo Credit: Mav City

“We are thrilled to bring Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin to Ghana,” said the organizers. “This concert promises to be a night of profound worship and spiritual encounter, as we come together to lift our voices in praise and seek a deeper connection with God.”

The Kingdom World Tour is a transformative global worship movement, uniting worshippers in a powerful spiritual experience. With a mission to foster spiritual renewal and unity, the tour offers an unforgettable encounter with God through soul-stirring performances and heartfelt lyrics.

The Accra concert marks a significant moment in the tour, as it brings the group to the vibrant and diverse worship community in Ghana.

Maverick City Music has garnered widespread acclaim for their innovative approach to worship music, blending contemporary sounds with traditional gospel elements.

The group has amassed a huge following across Africa in recent times, with their success stemming from their songs of faith, inspiration, and their innate knack for breaking the unspoken rules that exist in the CCM and Gospel world.

In Ghana specifically, they command a significant fanbase, especially among young Christian audiences.

Meanwhile, Kirk Franklin launched his career in the early ’90s, leading the Texas-based choir The Family. With a career spanning over 30 years, Franklin is widely credited with helping to shape modern gospel music.

Renowned standing as a leader of urban contemporary gospel choirs has crowned him a champion of the genre.

Photo Credit: Mav City

He’s reigned atop the Top Gospel Albums chart more than a dozen times, delivering scripture-tinged lyrics for his own projects and contributing touching outros to popular artists’ projects dabbling in the gospel genre.

Tickets are available at www.kingdomworldtour.com.

