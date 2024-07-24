fbpx
A weekend of bliss as Israel Maweta hosts Amenuveve Concert

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to witness Israel Maweta live.

A weekend of bliss as Israel Maweta hosts Amenuveve Concert
A weekend of bliss as Israel Maweta hosts Amenuveve Concert. Photo Credit: Israel Maweta

Get ready for an electrifying night of music as Israel Maweta brings his soulful sounds to the Amenuveve Concert, a headline event.

Scheduled to take place at the Ho Technical University Auditorium on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024, at 5:00pm, the Amenuveve Concert will celebrate Israel Maweta’s artistry.

Known for his dynamic performances and uplifting melodies, Maweta promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Official Amenuveve Concert Flyer

A weekend of bliss as Israel Maweta hosts Amenuveve Concert

Tickets are priced at GHC30 for Regular and GHC100 for VIP, offering fans the chance to choose their preferred concert experience.

Advance tickets can be purchased at Stadium Gate Shopping Mall (Dr. Letsa Mall) in Ho – near the Sports Stadium, and via MTN Momo Pay Code: 451263 (with your name as reference).

For reservations, enquiries, and more information, please contact 0266633090 or reach out to Elorm Beenie. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to witness Israel Maweta live at the Amenuveve Concert.

