A weekend of bliss as Israel Maweta hosts Amenuveve Concert

Get ready for an electrifying night of music as Israel Maweta brings his soulful sounds to the Amenuveve Concert, a headline event.

Scheduled to take place at the Ho Technical University Auditorium on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024, at 5:00pm, the Amenuveve Concert will celebrate Israel Maweta’s artistry.

Known for his dynamic performances and uplifting melodies, Maweta promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Official Amenuveve Concert Flyer

Tickets are priced at GHC30 for Regular and GHC100 for VIP, offering fans the chance to choose their preferred concert experience.

Advance tickets can be purchased at Stadium Gate Shopping Mall (Dr. Letsa Mall) in Ho – near the Sports Stadium, and via MTN Momo Pay Code: 451263 (with your name as reference).

For reservations, enquiries, and more information, please contact 0266633090 or reach out to Elorm Beenie. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to witness Israel Maweta live at the Amenuveve Concert.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic