Esther Smith has announced her much-anticipated live concert in Ghana, promising a night of soul-stirring worship with some of the nation’s top gospel artists.

The Esther Smith Live Concert, set to take place on August 25th at Bantama Pentecost in Kumasi and on August 30th at Perez Dome in Accra, is already generating immense excitement among fans and followers of gospel music.

Official Esther Smith Live Concert Flyer

Esther Smith to hold unforgettable gospel concerts in Kumasi and Accra

Esther Smith, known for her powerful vocals and uplifting lyrics, expressed her enthusiasm for reuniting with her Ghanaian supporters after a prolonged absence.

I can’t wait to reunite with my Ghanaian family and celebrate God’s goodness together,” she stated in a post on social media

Tickets are now available for purchase and organizers are urging fans not to miss out on what promises to be an unforgettable series of concerts.

For ticket reservations, sponsorship opportunities, and additional details, interested parties are encouraged to contact 0202222095.

