Ps Isaiah and Nigeria’s Noble G Headline VOV Family Entertainment’s ‘Victory in His Presence’ Concert this Sunday! – Full Details HERE!

VOV Family Entertainment is thrilled to announce “Victory in His Presence: Accra Edition,” a powerful and uplifting event set to take place on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

This grand celebration will be held at Wesley Towers, Ridge, opposite UBA Bank Headquarters, with a landmark close to Cedi House and the National Theatre. The event will commence at 5 PM sharp.

Join us as we commemorate our 2nd anniversary with an evening filled with divine worship, praise, and inspirational messages.

Ps Isaiah and Nigeria’s Noble G Headline VOV Family Entertainment’s ‘Victory in His Presence’ Concert this Sunday! Photo Credit: VOV Family

The event promises a glorious encounter with a lineup of esteemed ministers and gospel artists who will lead us in an unforgettable celebration of faith.

Special Guests and Performers:

Noble G (Nigeria)

Pastor Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr

Carl Clottey

Scott Evans

Pastor Kevin Sasu

Achiaa Music

Lady Joy Ministries

Praise Giane

Kobby Salm

These anointed ministers and artists are set to deliver a dynamic and spirit-filled experience that will uplift your soul and bring you closer to the divine presence.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024

Sunday, July 28, 2024 Time: 5 PM GMT

5 PM GMT Venue: Wesley Towers, Ridge (Opposite UBA Bank Headquarters)

Wesley Towers, Ridge (Opposite UBA Bank Headquarters) Landmark: Close to Cedi House or National Theatre

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative worship experience. Come and be blessed as we gather to celebrate the voice of victory and influence society with our collective faith in Christ Jesus.

For more information, please contact us at 0505809044 or visit our website at www.vovfamilyentertainment.com.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic