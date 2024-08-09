Israel Maweta’s Amenuveve Concert: A Resounding Success in Ho

The Ho Technical University Auditorium came alive on Saturday, August 3, 2024, as Israel Maweta celebrated a milestone in his illustrious music ministry career with the maiden edition of the Amenuveve Concert.

Organized by Events 21 and Selaviv Records, the concert formed part of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of Maweta’s impactful journey in gospel music.

The event, which was highly anticipated by fans and the local community, did not disappoint. From the moment Maweta made his grand entrance with the Senam Group, it was clear that the night would be one to remember.

The audience was treated to a blend of spiritual music, traditional performances, and spoken word artistry, creating a rich cultural tapestry that honored Maweta’s roots and his journey in gospel music.

A key highlight of the evening was the traditional performances, which included both the Zigi and Asafo performances.

These segments were particularly well-received, showcasing the deep cultural heritage of the Volta Region and adding a unique flavor to the night’s proceedings.

Additionally, the ARSSU Youth Church Choir delivered a stellar performance, further elevating the spiritual atmosphere of the event.

Maweta took to social media after the concert to express his gratitude to his hometown of Ho, particularly the EDEM ARS Church, for the honor they bestowed upon him during the concert.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the ARS SU Youth Church Choir and the spoken word artists Korku Delali and Tsidi, who added depth to the evening’s performances.

The concert saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Hon. Divine R.K Bosson, the outgoing Ho MCE and Ho Central Parliamentary Candidate, who stayed until the late hours to show his support.

Maweta expressed his appreciation for the Honorable’s presence, noting it as a significant endorsement of the event’s success.

As the night drew to a close, it was clear that the Amenuveve Concert had not only met but exceeded expectations, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended.

The concert was a fitting tribute to Israel Maweta’s 25 years of ministry, cementing his legacy as a pivotal figure in Ghanaian gospel music.

With the success of this first edition, there is little doubt that the Amenuveve Concert will become a recurring highlight in the region’s cultural and spiritual calendar.

