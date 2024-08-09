fbpx
Events

Israel Maweta’s Amenuveve Concert: A Resounding Success in Ho

Amenurveve Concert: Honoring Israel Maweta's 25 Years of Ministry

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
2 minutes read
Israel Maweta’s Amenuveve Concert: A Resounding Success in Ho
Israel Maweta’s Amenuveve Concert: A Resounding Success in Ho. Photo Credit: Israel Maweta/FB

The Ho Technical University Auditorium came alive on Saturday, August 3, 2024, as Israel Maweta celebrated a milestone in his illustrious music ministry career with the maiden edition of the Amenuveve Concert.

Organized by Events 21 and Selaviv Records, the concert formed part of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of Maweta’s impactful journey in gospel music.

The event, which was highly anticipated by fans and the local community, did not disappoint. From the moment Maweta made his grand entrance with the Senam Group, it was clear that the night would be one to remember.

Related Articles

The audience was treated to a blend of spiritual music, traditional performances, and spoken word artistry, creating a rich cultural tapestry that honored Maweta’s roots and his journey in gospel music.

A key highlight of the evening was the traditional performances, which included both the Zigi and Asafo performances.

These segments were particularly well-received, showcasing the deep cultural heritage of the Volta Region and adding a unique flavor to the night’s proceedings.

Additionally, the ARSSU Youth Church Choir delivered a stellar performance, further elevating the spiritual atmosphere of the event.

Maweta took to social media after the concert to express his gratitude to his hometown of Ho, particularly the EDEM ARS Church, for the honor they bestowed upon him during the concert.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the ARS SU Youth Church Choir and the spoken word artists Korku Delali and Tsidi, who added depth to the evening’s performances.

The concert saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Hon. Divine R.K Bosson, the outgoing Ho MCE and Ho Central Parliamentary Candidate, who stayed until the late hours to show his support.

Maweta expressed his appreciation for the Honorable’s presence, noting it as a significant endorsement of the event’s success.

As the night drew to a close, it was clear that the Amenuveve Concert had not only met but exceeded expectations, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended.

The concert was a fitting tribute to Israel Maweta’s 25 years of ministry, cementing his legacy as a pivotal figure in Ghanaian gospel music.

With the success of this first edition, there is little doubt that the Amenuveve Concert will become a recurring highlight in the region’s cultural and spiritual calendar.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
2 minutes read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

A weekend of bliss as Israel Maweta hosts Amenuveve Concert

A weekend of bliss as Israel Maweta hosts Amenuveve Concert

2 weeks ago
Eklo by Israel Maweta & Ho A.R.S Church Choir

Album: Eklo by Israel Maweta & Ho A.R.S Church Choir

25th February 2024
Say No To Child Labour by Israel Maweta

Single: Say No To Child Labour by Israel Maweta

21st June 2024
I No Go Blame You by Israel Maweta

Video: I No Go Blame You by Israel Maweta

16th March 2023

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 31 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown