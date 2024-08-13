fbpx
Amerado Shines Bright: Highlights from the 36th Ghanafest Performance in Chicago

Celebrate Ghanaian Culture with Amerado: A Recap of the 36th Ghanafest in Chicago

Screenshot

In a spectacular showcase of musical prowess and cultural celebration, Ghanaian musician Amerado delivered a powerhouse performance at the 36th annual Ghanafest in Chicago, leaving fans and attendees buzzing with excitement.

The event, held on 27th July 2024 at the picturesque Washington Park, marked a significant highlight in the festival’s history as Amerado took center stage, captivating the audience with his dynamic presence and infectious energy.

The 36th Ghanafest, organized by the Ghana National Council of Metropolitan Chicago, celebrates Ghanaian culture, music, and heritage. This year’s festival drew an impressive crowd of over 10,000 attendees from across the United States and beyond, eager to experience the vibrant traditions and sounds of Ghana.

Amerado, known for his lyrical dexterity and chart-topping hits, did not disappoint. Performing a setlist that included fan favorites such as “Kwaku Ananse,” “Tin Ton Tan,” and the viral hit “Abronoma,” the musician demonstrated why he is considered one of Ghana’s most talented artists.

His energetic performance was met with thunderous applause and cheers, as fans sang along to every word, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Speaking about his performance, Amerado expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be part of such a significant event. “Performing at Ghanafest in Chicago is an honor. It’s an incredible platform to share our culture and music with the world. The energy from the crowd was amazing, and I’m thankful for the love and support from everyone here.”

The festival also featured an array of cultural activities, including traditional Ghanaian dances, fashion shows, and a variety of food vendors offering authentic Ghanaian cuisine. Attendees were treated to an immersive experience, celebrating the rich heritage and diversity of Ghanaian culture.

Amerado’s performance at the 36th Ghanafest in Chicago underscores his status as a leading figure in Ghanaian music, continuing to gain international recognition.

With a career marked by numerous accolades and a growing global fan base, Amerado is set to reach even greater heights in the music industry.

Watch the highlights of Amerado’s performance here: 

