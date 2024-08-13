Eat Drink Music Festival 2024 to light up Accra on October 26 and 27

Following the tremendous success of its inaugural edition last year, the Eat Drink Music Festival 2024 promises another weekend of excitement and adventure this coming October.

Touted as the year’s highlight, the second edition of the Eat Drink Music Festival will unfold at the Accra Mall’s Ghud Park on the 26th and 27th of October, 2024.

The anticipated event will offer an exciting mix of traditional and contemporary food, music, art, and culture on a larger scale. Like its first edition, the latest promises a weekend full of spectacle.

Festival-goers can expect an eclectic roster of performances, a richer culinary experience, and jaw-dropping cultural and art exhibitions.

Additionally, the festival’s To the Top initiative–launched with Dr. Matthew Knowles and industry tastemakers at the maiden edition–makes a return. Young entrepreneurs and creatives can learn valuable insights through expertly curated masterclasses delivered by experts.

There will also be a songwriting camp to help bring mainstream musicians and emerging Ghanaian music talents together for the ultimate collaboration: an upcoming 10-track project.

“The turnout for our inaugural edition bolstered our commitment to enhancing Accra’s leisure scene and bringing people together,” Michael Ayenu Mensah, Founder of the festival, shared.

“This year, we want to take this commitment to the next level! We aim to shatter expectations. To achieve this, we worked tirelessly with a bigger network of entrepreneurs and creatives to help us deliver an experience that will be this year’s highlight!”

Last year, the success of the festival’s first edition took Accra by storm. It brought together over 10,000 people through a vibrant mix of music, food, art, and culture.

The event featured over 50 electrifying performances, with A-list artists like Sarkodie, E.L, Mr Drew, Darkovibes, and the DWP Academy taking to the stage to captivate audiences, alongside 15 of the country’s hottest DJs.

Their melodies created the perfect setting for attendees to enjoy the mouthwatering delights and breathtaking art exhibitions. The festival also offered a healthy dose of drama with a FIFA competition that kept video game enthusiasts busy.

This ambiance, combined with a seamless ticketing service, excellent security, and a well-monitored play area for children, ensured a pleasant experience for all ages.

If you missed last year’s edition, now is the time to make up for it, as the Eat Drink Music Festival 2024 is poised to be an unforgettable experience.

Ghud Park is the place to be. Mark October 26th and 27th on your calendars and prepare for a good time. For more details, visit www.eatdrinkmusicfestival.com or follow the festival’s social media pages.

Instagram: eatdrinkmusicfestival X (Twitter): @eatdrinkmusicgh

Facebook: Eat Drink Music – EDM Festival

TikTok: eatdrinkmusicfestival

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic