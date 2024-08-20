Stonebwoy rocks Winneba edition of MXBeatz with MX24

The University of Education, Winneba, was electrified last weekend as over 10,000 students gathered for the Winneba edition of MXBeatz, headlined by Ghanaian music sensation Stonebwoy.

The event, organised by MX24 in partnership with DYOP Media Consult, was a resounding success, bringing together music lovers and fans of the dancehall star for an unforgettable night of entertainment.

Stonebwoy delivered a high-energy performance that had the crowd on their feet, singing and dancing to his hit songs. The event also featured performances from other talented artists, making it a night to remember for all attendees.

This event serves as a great prelude to MX24’s highly anticipated 4th anniversary launch activities, which are set to kick off on August 24th. The anniversary celebrations will include a series of events and activations designed to engage and entertain MX24’s growing audience.

MX24 has consistently demonstrated its commitment to providing top-notch entertainment and connecting with its audience across Ghana.

The success of the Winneba edition of MXBeatz, after CUC with Edem and UCC with Medikal, is a testament to the brand’s continued relevance and influence in the media and entertainment industry.

As MX24 prepares to celebrate its 4th anniversary, the media company promises even more exciting content, events, and initiatives that will further solidify its position as a leading entertainment media platform in Ghana.

For more information on upcoming events and MX24’s 4th anniversary activities, visit MX24’s website – https://mx24gh.com/ or follow them on social media.

