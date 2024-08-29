All is set for Esther Smith Live Concert at Perez Dome This Friday Following Kumasi Success – Full Details HERE!

fbpx
All is set for Esther Smith Live Concert at Perez Dome This Friday Following Kumasi Success

Experience the Electrifying Ministry of the Legendary Hitmaker, Esther Smith!

All is set for Esther Smith Live Concert at Perez Dome This Friday Following Kumasi Success
Photo Credit: Esther Smith/IG

Renowned gospel musician Esther Smith is set to bring her electrifying ministry to Accra, following the resounding success of her recent concert in Kumasi.

The highly anticipated event, scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m., will be held at the Perez Dome, promising to be a night of powerful worship and spiritual renewal.

This concert marks the continuation of Esther Smith’s mission to inspire and uplift audiences across Ghana through her music. Her performance at the Bantama Pentecost Church in Kumasi, where she was joined by fellow gospel luminaries such as Joyce Blessing, received widespread acclaim.

The event was praised for its energetic and soul-stirring atmosphere, leaving attendees deeply moved by the experience.

In anticipation of the Accra concert, Esther Smith has expressed her readiness to deliver yet another unforgettable performance.

“I’m prepared to give my all and lift the spirits of everyone present,” she shared, urging her fans and the general public to come out in large numbers to participate in this night of worship and praise.

Adding to the excitement, the event will be hosted by the charismatic Abeiku Santana of Okay FM, who is known for his engaging presence and ability to connect with audiences. His role as the master of ceremonies is expected to add an extra layer of energy to the evening.

As tickets continue to sell briskly, fans have a range of options to choose from, with single tickets priced at GH₵50, double tickets at GH₵90, and VIP tickets available for GH₵150.

Given the overwhelming response in Kumasi, the Accra event is expected to draw a large and enthusiastic crowd, eager to experience the transformative power of Esther Smith’s music.

The concert at Perez Dome is more than just a performance; it’s a call to come together in worship and experience the uplifting power of gospel music.

Esther Smith’s dedication to her craft and her ability to connect with audiences make this a must-attend event for anyone seeking spiritual renewal and inspiration.

