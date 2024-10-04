Get Ready: 2nd Ghana Reggae Dancehall Awards Set for December 15, 2024

The second Ghana Reggae Dancehall Awards (GRDA) countdown has begun, and time to celebrate the genre’s best artists and launch initiatives to keep it alive and well.

The most prestigious Reggae/Dancehall performers from Ghana will be honored at the much-anticipated awards extravaganza on December 15, 2024, with winners announced in 30 different categories.

The nomination period for the review year will begin on October 10, 2024, and the deadline for submissions is November 30, 2024. This information is being shared with industry stakeholders.

At Thursday’s media premiere in Accra, the awards’ coordinator, Mr. Daniel Yeboah, praised everyone who had helped make the awards system a success.

He brought up the fact that reggae and dancehall have been staples of Ghana’s music scene since the 1970s and are still going strong today.

The business community, Mr. Yeboah said, should likewise get behind the great cause of honoring successful artists in the genre.

A member of the awards scheme’s board, Daddy Bosco, brought up the fact that reggae has been around in Ghana for quite some time, ever since the renowned Nana Ampadu debuted the genre in 1969.

It is only fitting to honor the artists who have contributed to the long and fruitful history of reggae and dancehall in Ghana. He emphasized the significance of honoring Black Messiah, the scheme’s creator, for his role in sustaining the genre.

He emphasized that the Academy, in conjunction with the Board and public voting, will be committed to a system of equitable artist awards.

An official from the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Chizzy Wailer, stated that they will support the awards and ensure its success once again.

Wailer, who won the Ghana Music Awards for Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year in 2009, spoke about the need of keeping the genre alive and making it more relevant.

The festivities surrounding this year’s awards are set to include a reggae/dancehall workshop on December 13, 2024.

