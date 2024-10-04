fbpx
EventsTop Stories

Get Ready: 2nd Ghana Reggae Dancehall Awards Set for December 15, 2024

The countdown begins for the Ghana Reggae Dancehall Awards - recognizing the genre's icons and sustaining its legacy in the music industry.

Photo of Kojo Dondo Kojo Dondo Follow on X Send an email 15 hours ago
1 minute read
2024 Ghana Reggae Dancehall Awards launched. Photo Credit: GRDA
2024 Ghana Reggae Dancehall Awards launched. Photo Credit: GRDA

The second Ghana Reggae Dancehall Awards (GRDA) countdown has begun, and time to celebrate the genre’s best artists and launch initiatives to keep it alive and well.

The most prestigious Reggae/Dancehall performers from Ghana will be honored at the much-anticipated awards extravaganza on December 15, 2024, with winners announced in 30 different categories.

The nomination period for the review year will begin on October 10, 2024, and the deadline for submissions is November 30, 2024. This information is being shared with industry stakeholders.

Related Articles

At Thursday’s media premiere in Accra, the awards’ coordinator, Mr. Daniel Yeboah, praised everyone who had helped make the awards system a success.

He brought up the fact that reggae and dancehall have been staples of Ghana’s music scene since the 1970s and are still going strong today.

The business community, Mr. Yeboah said, should likewise get behind the great cause of honoring successful artists in the genre.

A member of the awards scheme’s board, Daddy Bosco, brought up the fact that reggae has been around in Ghana for quite some time, ever since the renowned Nana Ampadu debuted the genre in 1969.

It is only fitting to honor the artists who have contributed to the long and fruitful history of reggae and dancehall in Ghana. He emphasized the significance of honoring Black Messiah, the scheme’s creator, for his role in sustaining the genre.

He emphasized that the Academy, in conjunction with the Board and public voting, will be committed to a system of equitable artist awards.

An official from the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Chizzy Wailer, stated that they will support the awards and ensure its success once again.

Wailer, who won the Ghana Music Awards for Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year in 2009, spoke about the need of keeping the genre alive and making it more relevant.

The festivities surrounding this year’s awards are set to include a reggae/dancehall workshop on December 13, 2024.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Kojo Dondo Kojo Dondo Follow on X Send an email 15 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Kojo Dondo

Kojo Dondo

Kojo Dondo (Contributor-at-Large) dives deep into matters of the moment with a witty (and sometimes sarcastic) pen. He separates artistic fire from fleeting trends, leaving… More »

Related Articles

MUSIGA establishes Arbitration and Disciplinary Committee

MUSIGA establishes Arbitration and Disciplinary Committee

9th September 2020
Okyeame Kwame denies Ambolley of an extended 1-week ultimatum

Okyeame Kwame denies Ambolley of an extended 1-week ultimatum

28th February 2020
Obour irons out MUSIGA controversies surrounding his tenure of office

Obour irons out MUSIGA controversies surrounding his tenure of office

10th April 2019
MUSIGA set to unleash artiste in the fight against COVID19

MUSIGA set to unleash artiste in the fight against COVID19

20th March 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 39: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown