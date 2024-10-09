fbpx
Events

Epic Vibes Ahead! Tidal Rave Festival 2024 announces line-up featuring Sarkodie & Black Sherif

Tidal Rave Festival is poised to deliver an exhilarating experience.

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Epic Vibes Ahead! Tidal Rave Festival 2024 announces line-up featuring Sarkodie & Black Sherif
Epic Vibes Ahead! Tidal Rave Festival 2024 announces line-up featuring Sarkodie & Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Echo House

The excitement can be felt now as the Tidal Rave Festival 2024 announces its official lineup for this year’s much-anticipated event.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the coast, the festival promises an unforgettable experience with an impressive array of talent.

Kicking off the festivities on the Solar Stage from 3 PM, festival-goers can look forward to electrifying performances from R2Bees, Maya Blu, and emerging sensation Xlimkid.

Related Articles

Also taking the stage are Lali X Lola, Akwaboah, and the vibrant duo B3du and Mass Mello, ensuring a dynamic afternoon of music.

Tidal Rave Festival 2024 Line-up Of Artistes

Epic Vibes Ahead! Tidal Rave Festival 2024 announces line-up featuring Sarkodie & Black Sherif
Tidal Rave Festival 2024 announces line-up

As the sun sets, the energy shifts to the Sunset Stage, starting at 7 PM. Here, fans can revel in performances by the legendary Sarkodie, the explosive Black Sherif, and dancehall star Stonebwoy.

Other crowd favorites like KiDi, Edem, E.L, Kwesi Arthur, AraTheJay, and Joey B will keep the vibes high as night falls.

With this powerhouse lineup, Tidal Rave Festival is poised to deliver an exhilarating experience that music lovers won’t want to miss.

You can buy tickets by dialing *714*20# or by visiting TidalRaveFestival.com.

This year’s edition of the Tidal Rave Festival will take place on Saturday, October 12 at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

New genre alert! Hajia Police births new sound; Afro-Islamic

New genre alert! Hajia Police births new sound; Afro-Islamic

12th August 2020
The Good, the Bad & the Ugly! All that ensued between Shatta Wale & Arnold

The Good, the Bad & the Ugly! All that ensued between Shatta Wale & Arnold

14th June 2021
Can't wait to have Nana Fofie on my label - Nicki Minaj

Can’t wait to have Nana Fofie on my label – Nicki Minaj

17th July 2019
Konkarah Jahvybz holds unforgettable listening party for 'From Afar' album

Konkarah Jahvybz holds unforgettable listening party for ‘From Afar’ album

30th August 2024

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 40: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown