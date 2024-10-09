Epic Vibes Ahead! Tidal Rave Festival 2024 announces line-up featuring Sarkodie & Black Sherif

The excitement can be felt now as the Tidal Rave Festival 2024 announces its official lineup for this year’s much-anticipated event.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the coast, the festival promises an unforgettable experience with an impressive array of talent.

Kicking off the festivities on the Solar Stage from 3 PM, festival-goers can look forward to electrifying performances from R2Bees, Maya Blu, and emerging sensation Xlimkid.

Also taking the stage are Lali X Lola, Akwaboah, and the vibrant duo B3du and Mass Mello, ensuring a dynamic afternoon of music.

Tidal Rave Festival 2024 Line-up Of Artistes

Tidal Rave Festival 2024 announces line-up

As the sun sets, the energy shifts to the Sunset Stage, starting at 7 PM. Here, fans can revel in performances by the legendary Sarkodie, the explosive Black Sherif, and dancehall star Stonebwoy.

Other crowd favorites like KiDi, Edem, E.L, Kwesi Arthur, AraTheJay, and Joey B will keep the vibes high as night falls.

With this powerhouse lineup, Tidal Rave Festival is poised to deliver an exhilarating experience that music lovers won’t want to miss.

You can buy tickets by dialing *714*20# or by visiting TidalRaveFestival.com.

This year’s edition of the Tidal Rave Festival will take place on Saturday, October 12 at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

