Tidal Rave 2024: Kwesi Arthur rocked with an epic performance

Kwesi Arthur delivered a standout performance at Tidal Rave Festival 2024 as the vibrant shores of La Palm Royal Beach Hotel came alive with ravers.

With a lineup that had everyone buzzing, the Tidal Rave Festival was a full-on celebration of talent, and the energy in the crowd was electric!

But it was Kwesi Arthur who truly stole the show.

Making his mark on the Tidal Rave stage, he delivered a performance that felt like a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Kwesi Arthur Performance At Tidal Rave 2024

Mid-set, he pulled off his iconic stunt of eating gari, reminding fans of his roots and his unique style.

The crowd went wild, cheering and singing along, proving that Kwesi’s connection with his audience is stronger than ever.

Tidal Rave not only showcased emerging and established artists but also marked a special moment for Kwesi, as it was the first stage for his comeback.

This festival was one for the books!

