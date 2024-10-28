Checkout Full Event Details of Praise Achievement Awards 2024!

The Praise Achievement Awards 2024 is a prestigious event honoring outstanding individuals and organizations within the Gospel Music fraternity in Ghana.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at the Perez Dome in Dzorwulu.

The event will feature performances by some of Ghana’s top musicians, including Ohemaa Mercy, Ceccy Twum, Joe Mettle, MOG, Empress Gifty, Nacee, Piesie Esther, Team Eternity Ghana, Celestine Donkor, Cindy Thompson, Akesse Brempong, Luigi Maclean, Mabel Okyere, Scott Evans, Kobby Salm, Pastor Joe Beecham, and many more.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase at various locations throughout Ghana. Ticket prices range from GHS 50 to GHS 200. You can also purchase tickets online at https://events.rancard.com/paa24.

To vote for your favorite nominees, you can dial 844180# or visit www.praiseachievementawards.com.

