fbpx
Events

Checkout Full Event Details of Praise Achievement Awards 2024!

Praise Achievement Awards 2024: who wins what?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 35 seconds ago
1 minute read
Checkout Full Event Details of Praise Achievement Awards 2024!
Checkout Full Event Details of Praise Achievement Awards 2024! Photo Credit: PAA

The Praise Achievement Awards 2024 is a prestigious event honoring outstanding individuals and organizations within the Gospel Music fraternity in Ghana.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at the Perez Dome in Dzorwulu.

The event will feature performances by some of Ghana’s top musicians, including Ohemaa Mercy, Ceccy Twum, Joe Mettle, MOG, Empress Gifty, Nacee, Piesie Esther, Team Eternity Ghana, Celestine Donkor, Cindy Thompson, Akesse Brempong, Luigi Maclean, Mabel Okyere, Scott Evans, Kobby Salm, Pastor Joe Beecham, and many more.

Related Articles

Tickets for the event are available for purchase at various locations throughout Ghana. Ticket prices range from GHS 50 to GHS 200. You can also purchase tickets online at https://events.rancard.com/paa24.

To vote for your favorite nominees, you can dial 844180# or visit www.praiseachievementawards.com.

Event Details:

  • Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM
  • Venue: Perez Dome, Dzorwulu
  • Ticket Prices: 50 cedis, 100 cedis, 200 cedis
  • Voting: 844180# or www.praiseachievementawards.com

Performing Artists:

  • Ohemaa Mercy
  • Ceccy Twum
  • Joe Mettle
  • MOG
  • Empress Gifty
  • Nacee
  • Piesie Esther
  • Team Eternity Ghana
  • Celestine Donkor
  • Cindy Thompson
  • Akesse Brempong
  • Luigi Maclean
  • Mabel Okyere
  • Scott Evans
  • Kobby Salm
  • Pastor Joe Beecham
  • And many more

The Praise Achievement Awards 2024 is an event that you don’t want to miss. It is a great opportunity to celebrate the achievements of some of Ghana’s most talented individuals and organizations.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 36 seconds ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Wendy Shay lines up top players of the new school for a 'Champions League'

Wendy Shay lines up top players of the new school for a ‘Champions League’

5th July 2021
‘Kro Kro Me’ is Highlife in its original state; it brought back Shatta Wale's Bandana vibe - Kumi Guitar

‘Kro Kro Me’ is Highlife in its original state; it brought back Shatta Wale’s Bandana vibe – Kumi Guitar

31st March 2021
Kofi Mole announces dates for Aporsor Love Tour

Kofi Mole announces dates for Aporsor Love Tour

23rd November 2019
No.1! Camidoh tops Nigerian Top 100 Apple Music Charts

No.1! Camidoh tops Nigerian Apple Music & Spotify Charts

5th May 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown