Kelvin Momo, Kabza De Small, Oscar Mbo & Mawhoo Set To Headline Motherland Festival 

Amapiano and house music icons Kelvin Momo, Kabza De Small, Oscar Mbo, and Mawhoo are set to headline the Motherland Festival, a one-of-a-kind event celebrating Mzansi’s rich culture and music. The festival will take place on Saturday, 30 November, at the picturesque Cradle Boutique Hotel, paying homage to South Africa’s diverse musical heritage and its global influence.

Nestled in the Cradle of Humankind, this unique festival highlights the historical, cultural, and natural significance of Africa as the birthplace of humankind. It’s a celebration of South African rhythms and futuristic melodies, uniting audiences of all races and cultures in a day-long immersive experience.

The 2024 festival promises a stellar line-up, including:

Kelvin Momo – Renowned for his “private school Amapiano” sounds.

Kabza De Small – Internationally acclaimed Amapiano trailblazer.

Oscar Mbo – House music maestro with deep, soulful beats.

Mawhoo – Celebrated vocalist and crowd-favorite performer.

Supporting acts include:

KMAT – Rising Amapiano star.

Black Motion B2B Soul Nativez – A powerhouse collaborative set.

DJ Lag – Gqom pioneer known for electrifying performances.

Sun-El Musician – Afro-house legend with ethereal melodies.

Shamiso – Emerging talent blending house and electronic sounds.

Lelowhatsgood – Innovative DJ and tastemaker.

Maria McCloy – Eclectic DJ and cultural icon.

See supporting acts

The Motherland Festival is more than an annual music event; it’s a cultural pilgrimage, aiming to create transformative experiences and amplify African art on a global scale. With plans to expand into a bi-annual, bi-city event, the festival continues to elevate South African music and culture.

Motherland Festival invites you to feel the rhythm of life at its birthplace. As the music echoes through the hills of the Cradle, we celebrate Africa—the Motherland—and everything it represents: history, resilience, beauty and unity.

Save the date for an unforgettable cultural and musical journey that transcends borders, bringing people together through the universal language of rhythm and melody.

Tickets and More Information:

Visit our website: https://motherlandza.com

Follow us on Instagram: @motherland_za

