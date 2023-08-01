Stephanie Benson’s Remarkable Humanitarian Efforts Earn Her UN Platinum Leadership Award

Stephanie Benson, the UK-based Ghanaian international singer, performer, and philanthropist, has been honored with the esteemed Humanitarian Platinum Leadership Award.

The event was held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the United Nations Headquarters.

The ceremony which took place at the Delegates’ dining room at the United Nations, provided a platform for nominees to have insights with other like-minded individuals who were passionate about creating positive change in the world.

Ghana will always be a peaceful country. Although there’s more work to be done on embracing the differences and uniqueness in people. Our Good heart always wins. @ippdr_diplomacy pic.twitter.com/NwHbY8bIXj — Stephanie Benson (@StephanieBLive) July 28, 2023

One of the citations read, “This award is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and made significant contributions to building a better world, particularly in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.

It added that “Your outstanding achievements in the field of humanitarian work have caught the attention of our selection committee. Your unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those in need and your dedication to achieving the SDGs have been recognised and applauded.”

Look What happened Last night at the UN in New York. Totally unexpected honour.

What happened exceeded my expectations. Thank you Dr Bass, United Nations for the honour and I look forward to doing my job with the same passion I always have. ❤️



Pictures coming soon.🌹 pic.twitter.com/biNROlrx2c — Stephanie Benson (@StephanieBLive) July 21, 2023

In all, Stephanie Benson received four honours on the night which included an appointment as a Global Peace Ambassador representing the Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy Research.

Additionally, she was presented with a Doctorate Degree; Doctor Honoris Causa, a prestigious title presented to people who have shown exemplary leadership to impact society.

Thank you Dr Andrise Bass, United Nations NY and @ippdr_diplomacy pic.twitter.com/LbqNS9JpBH — Stephanie Benson (@StephanieBLive) July 27, 2023

On her part, Stephanie Benson said, “I am honoured to be recognised by such a prestigious body for my humanitarian efforts.

She revealed that for many years, she had put herself in the shoes of people who needed help to understand life, relationships, raising a family, and a positive healthy body awareness.

“I have been lucky enough to be able to support and fund cancer treatments for women and also the career development of young girls in the music industry over the years through the Benson Entertainment Production Institute (BEPI),” she added.

I am so honoured to be Global Peace Ambassador for UK AND GHANA. This is a start of something great, because in my own unique way, I will do my best to encourage a positive outlook on life. @ippdr_diplomacy pic.twitter.com/Po7AOJOqVI — Stephanie Benson (@StephanieBLive) July 25, 2023

She expressed her appreciation to the Humanitarian Focus Foundation for the honour and promised to continuously touch and impact lives.

