fbpx
From Diaspora

Stephanie Benson’s Remarkable Humanitarian Efforts Earn Her UN Platinum Leadership Award

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 53 mins ago
Stephanie Benson's Remarkable Humanitarian Efforts Earn Her UN Platinum Leadership Award
Photo Credit: Stephanie Benson-twitter

Stephanie Benson, the UK-based Ghanaian international singer, performer, and philanthropist, has been honored with the esteemed Humanitarian Platinum Leadership Award.

The event was held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the United Nations Headquarters.

The ceremony which took place at the Delegates’ dining room at the United Nations, provided a platform for nominees to have insights with other like-minded individuals who were passionate about creating positive change in the world.

One of the citations read, “This award is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and made significant contributions to building a better world, particularly in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.

It added that “Your outstanding achievements in the field of humanitarian work have caught the attention of our selection committee. Your unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those in need and your dedication to achieving the SDGs have been recognised and applauded.”

In all, Stephanie Benson received four honours on the night which included an appointment as a Global Peace Ambassador representing the Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy Research.

Additionally, she was presented with a Doctorate Degree; Doctor Honoris Causa, a prestigious title presented to people who have shown exemplary leadership to impact society.

On her part, Stephanie Benson said, “I am honoured to be recognised by such a prestigious body for my humanitarian efforts.

She revealed that for many years, she had put herself in the shoes of people who needed help to understand life, relationships, raising a family, and a positive healthy body awareness.

“I have been lucky enough to be able to support and fund cancer treatments for women and also the career development of young girls in the music industry over the years through the Benson Entertainment Production Institute (BEPI),” she added.

She expressed her appreciation to the Humanitarian Focus Foundation for the honour and promised to continuously touch and impact lives.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 53 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Stephanie Benson at it again! Videos clit! - Watch here

Stephanie Benson at it again! Videos clit! – Watch here

25th February 2020
1 on 1: I've topped UK charts, hangout with Mike Tyson, Stevie Wonder - Stephanie Benson

1 on 1: I’ve topped UK charts, hangout with Mike Tyson, Stevie Wonder – Stephanie Benson

29th October 2019
Stephanie Benson admits being a 3-time potential homicide

Stephanie Benson admits being a 3-time potential homicide victim

2nd July 2019
Akosua Adjepong & Stephanie Benson to release two songs

Akosua Adjepong & Stephanie Benson to release two songs

16th October 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 30: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 29: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker