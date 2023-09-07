Taabea Proudly Sponsors the 7th GMA UK headlined by Shatta Wale: Get Your Tickets Now!

The vibrant rhythms of Ghanaian music are set to echo through the streets of London as the 7th edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA UK) promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

This highly anticipated event, known as the biggest celebration of Ghanaian music in Europe, is proudly sponsored by Taabea, a testament to the growing influence and recognition of Ghanaian music on the global stage.

Mark Your Calendar: October 7, 2023

Music enthusiasts, both from the Ghanaian diaspora and those who simply appreciate the rich tapestry of Ghanaian melodies, are encouraged to mark their calendars for October 7, 2023.

On this date, the Royal Regency in London will be transformed into a haven for music aficionados and Ghanaian culture enthusiasts alike.

The Taabea Connection

Taabea, the proud sponsor of this year’s GMA UK, has been a trusted name in Ghana for years, and their support for the awards is a testament to their commitment to promoting Ghanaian music both at home and abroad.

With a reputation for quality herbal products and a genuine passion for the arts, Taabea’s sponsorship is a significant step towards elevating the recognition of Ghanaian music on the global stage.

A Night of Glitz and Glamour

The GMA UK promises a night of glitz, glamour, and incredible performances that showcase the diversity and talent within Ghana’s music industry.

The awards ceremony will celebrate excellence across various music genres, recognizing artists who have made significant contributions to the world of music.

Performances on the night include the headliner who happens to be the reigning African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, Epixode, Ewurabena, Essi, Guru, Kofi Nti, among several others.

Get Your Tickets Now

The countdown to this spectacular event has begun, and tickets are already selling fast. To secure your spot at the 7th edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK, visit https://gmauk.co.uk/ticket/ and grab your tickets before they are gone.

A Platform for Rising Stars

Aside from celebrating established stars, the GMA UK also serves as a platform for emerging talent. It offers young and aspiring artists a chance to showcase their skills and gain recognition on an international scale.

With the support of Taabea, this event serves as a testament to the power of music to bring people together and bridge cultural gaps.

Conclusion

The 7th edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK is poised to be an unforgettable night of music, culture, and celebration. With the generous support of Taabea, this event continues to elevate the profile of Ghanaian music in Europe and beyond.

Mark your calendars for October 7, 2023, and get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Ghanaian music excellence at the Royal Regency in London.

Don’t miss out on this incredible experience – secure your tickets now and be part of this musical extravaganza!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic