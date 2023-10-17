Benji Boy Releases Soulful Single ‘Happy Birthday’ Dedicated to Celebrating Special Occasions

Benji Boy, the talented Ghanaian musician based in the UK, has released his latest single titled “Happy Birthday,” featuring DWM.

This soulful and celebratory song is specifically dedicated to individuals and their loved ones commemorating special occasions.

Formerly known as Quabena Benji, Benji Boy has been at the forefront of promoting Highlife music for over a decade. With his rebranding, he continues to showcase his unique vocal talent that captivates and soothes listeners.

“Happy Birthday” is just a taste of what Benji Boy has in store for his fans, as he diligently works on a series of upcoming musical releases. With his commitment to delivering enriching experiences, music enthusiasts can look forward to a journey of musical delights.

Speaking about the inspiration behind “Happy Birthday,” Benji Boy said, “I wanted to create a song that brings joy and celebrates those special moments in people’s lives.

Birthdays are a time of happiness and love, and I hope this song becomes an anthem for everyone who wants to celebrate.”

Releasing on 16th October,2023, “Happy Birthday” promises to deliver a heart-warming listening experience and is available on all major music platforms.

Stream here – https://songwhip.com/benjiboy/happy-birthday

For media inquiries, interviews, or booking requests, please contact: benjiboymuzik@gmail.com

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic