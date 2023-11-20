Inusa Dawuda tells an elegant tale of heritage with thrilling new single ‘Going Back to My Roots’

Germany-based Ghanaian singer-songwriter and saxophonist, Inusa Dawuda transports us to Groove Central with his electrifying new single ‘Going Back to My Roots.’

The dazzling tune, his second refix to honor Lamont Dozier’s 1977 original–after 2008’s House version with Denis the Menace & Big World–captures the virtuoso’s adventurous musical taste in grand style.

And the feeling it inspires is unbeatable!

Dawuda’s fresh new twist, best described as a kaleidoscopic marvel, is a fusion of diverse, classic and contemporary genres that will make your head spin at a glance.

From the rhythmic pulse of Amapiano and Reggae to the smoothness and melodiousness of Afro, Funk, Soul and Jazz–all combined, ‘Going Back to My Roots’ will have you waltzing all day to its thumping sound.

The song bears a rousing message that will touch the hearts of seasoned listeners in an instant, thanks to Dawuda’s soulful delivery and powerful lyrics that follow the iconic lines of Richie Havens’ version: “Not talkin’ for riches I’ve had all the time/Finding out happiness is just a state of mind/Just a state of mind.”

Such words evoke a strong feeling of nostalgia that will send you to Cloud-9 as you ponder and try to reconnect with your rich history.

‘Going Back to My Roots’ is a celebration of one’s humble beginnings: a thrilling song that captures your journey from Africa to the world and then back!

It’s an exciting sneak peek into Inusa Dawuda’s terrific new album “Waka Waka,” a 10-track project that showcases the artist’s musical palette vibrantly in a way that is guaranteed to make you dance as you soak in the magic.

Listen to Inusa Dawuda’s new album “Waka Waka” here.

Instagram: inusadawuda.official Twitter/X: @Inusadawuda Facebook: Inusa Dawuda

