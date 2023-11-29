Daniel Nettey Lifts Up a “Great Praise” Unto God in Latest audiovisual – Watch Here

Daniel Nettey, the acclaimed gospel music minister and songwriter, releases his latest single titled “Great Praise.”

This multilingual, fast-paced African praise medley is set to captivate hearts and spirits globally. Stream/Download on your preferred music platform here.

With a career deeply rooted in a passion for ministry through music, Daniel Nettey has consistently delivered soul-stirring melodies that resonate with audiences across diverse backgrounds.

“Great Praise” is no exception, offering a powerful blend of uplifting rhythms and heartfelt lyrics that inspire both dance and praise.

Daniel Nettey’s distinctive contemporary gospel and soul sound, coupled with his strong voice and catchy beats, have earned him recognition and accolades throughout his career. “Great Praise” is poised to continue this tradition, bringing joy and spiritual elevation to listeners around the world.

This new single is accompanied by an in-studio video that visually complements the infectious energy of the music. The song is now available on all major music streaming platforms, allowing fans worldwide to experience the exuberance of “Great Praise” at their fingertips.

As the Chief Executive Officer of NetsGlobal Ltd and a Senior Systems Engineer based in the USA, Daniel Nettey continues to make a positive impact not only in the business world but also through his music ministry. His commitment to sharing the hope and love of Christ is evident in every note and lyric.

Listeners can connect with Daniel Nettey and stay updated on his musical journey through his official social media accounts:

“Great Praise” is more than a song; it’s a celebration of faith, a testament to the universal language of music, and a reminder of the joy found in praising the Almighty. Experience the uplifting power of “Great Praise” today, now streaming on your preferred music platform here.

About Daniel Nettey:

Daniel’s passion for music came to the limelight at a very tender age at Ernest Bruce Memorial Methodist Church, Accra Ghana. After his God-fearing parents and especially grandmother taught him to love Christ and challenged him to remain faithful to his call.

He was raised in a Christian family where his passion for music and ministry began. He grew up singing in the church choir and participating in various music events gaining recognition for his heartwarming voice and soul-touching ministrations in groups like Shining Stars. Sing Africa and AFRIZO.

In the year 2008, Daniel auditioned for the reality music show, Stars of the Future and was the 2nd runner-up.

His music has a distinctive contemporary gospel and soul sound that is highlighted by his strong voice, catchy beats, and motivational lyrics. No matter their background or place of faith, listeners from all walks of life are blessed, uplifted, inspired, and encouraged by his ministration.

Daniel’s highly anticipated project, Thankful is set in phases and currently phase 1 of the project is set to be released starting with Yeshua, is a song that gives the reggae feel which is certain to be a blessing to the world. This would be followed by We Proclaim, I Need You Now (Unplugged), Moko Be (Remix) and Nakuabudu(I Worship You).

Daniel has directed music for groups like Shining Stars(Ghana) and Sing Africa (Kenya) and aims to make a positive impact in the world through his music ministry, sharing the hope and love of Christ with all who hear him.

Daniel has had the opportunity to work with popular Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist Koda. and mentored by models like the late Ola Williams, and the late Min. Danny Nettey, Bishop Elijah Saforo (VBCI), Bishop Moses Eshun(Life Chapel), Bishop Eric Clarke(FFMIC) and currently serves under Dr. Kobby Sarpong (RCC).

