From the Streets of London to Your Heart: Kay Bryn’s ‘Maria’ Redefines Afro-Fusion – Listen NOW!

Renowned Ghanaian UK-based artist, Kay Bryn, unveils his latest musical masterpiece, “Maria,” today and it’s set to disrupt the entire soundscape of the industry!

“Maria,” a track inspired by the emotive strains of Wan De Coal’s “Again,” is a compelling narrative of love at first sight.

Kay Bryn intricately weaves a musical tapestry, infusing afrobeat and afropop with a touch of R&B, creating an irresistible fusion that resonates with fans of diverse musical genres. Stream/Download Maria on preferred platform here.

The song’s lyrics delve into the universal experience of meeting someone for the first time and being captivated by an inexplicable connection.

This musical odyssey was not only conceived by Kay Bryn’s creative vision but also boasts his hands-on involvement in its production – recorded and mixed by the artist himself, mastered by Dwante, and expertly produced by Ace Pezzi, a renowned Ghanaian producer.

The collaboration of these talents results in a rich sonic experience that promises to leave an indelible mark on listeners.

Kay Bryn’s unique combination of modeling and music positions him as a complete performer, offering audiences a multifaceted and immersive artistic encounter. His deep-rooted passion for music, nurtured on the London streets, shines through in “Maria,” creating an enchanting allure for fans of Afro-fusion and beyond.

Listeners can expect to unravel the intricate details embedded within the song’s composition, making “Maria” a compelling addition to Kay Bryn’s growing repertoire of soul-stirring tracks.

With its universal theme of love and enchantment, “Maria” is poised to resonate with a wide audience, making it a standout release in the contemporary music landscape.

“Maria” is now available on all major streaming platforms, inviting music enthusiasts to embark on a journey of love, rhythm, and cultural resonance.

About Kay Bryn:

Kay is an Afro-fusion sensation that seamlessly blends afro pop, afro swing, hip-hop, reggae, hip-life, hi-life, and contemporary gospel music.

Born on the vibrant streets of London to Ghanaian parents in Takoradi (Western Region), Kay Bryn’s journey from the runway as the acclaimed “Kobby The Model” to the world of music is an embodiment of cultural richness and artistic versatility. Stream/Download Maria on preferred platform here.

