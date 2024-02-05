Akua Music gears up to release her next song ‘Miss You Bad’ on February 8

Akua Music is poised to dazzle audiences again with her incoming single, ‘Miss You Bad.’

The new song will arrive in music stores on February 8 and serve as her first release of 2024. Pre-save it here.

Since crashing the party with the Mix Master Garzy-produced ‘Commando’ last October, anticipation for Akua Music’s next song has spread like wildfire.

The good news is that fans don’t need to wait longer; she just confirmed her next release. ‘Miss You Bad’ is coming to music stores soon and like fans, we too can feel the excitement. It promises to be another cozy, slow-burning love tune bound to warm the bed in time for Valentine’s Day.

Akua Music burnt hot like a comet on her last outing; she inserted herself into the eyes of Afrobeats acolytes. ‘Commando’ was an instant favorite within such circles, gaining traction on several blogs, social media and radio stations throughout Ghana.

The song equally playlisted on multiple streaming platforms, putting her record label, 2MG Music, on everyone’s radar. Listen here.

Speaking on what fans can expect, Akua Music shared, “This year expect great things from myself and the team. We’ve been working hard on new songs that I can’t wait to share with you.

Get ready for more vibes, heartfelt lyrics and a whole lot of passion. I’m excited for you to join me on this musical journey.”

The singer also performed a live version of the song at Originals Live, a platform for music talents across the globe, in December. There, she gave fans and critics alike a taste of what she could do outside the recording booth, raising eyebrows about what to expect in the coming year.

