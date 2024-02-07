LA Angel, a remarkable 13-year-old Ghanaian gospel sensation, joyfully presents her debut single, “Found You.”

Her musical journey began at the age of two, supported by her parents who recognized her exceptional talent. Today, with steadfast dedication, LA Angel shares a soul-stirring melody rooted in Matthew 6:33, expressing the joy of living a God-filled life.

Encouraged by family, LA Angel seeks to redefine gospel music by making it universally appealing and dispelling misconceptions.

Her first song, “Found You,” goes beyond expectations, providing a comforting experience through harmonious melodies and meaningful themes.

With “Found You,” LA Angel stands as a beacon of hope, inspiring young hearts to embrace a God-filled life, embody obedience, and experience the transformative power of the gospel.

This heartfelt message is woven into every note, encouraging the youth to embark on a journey of faith, joy, and purpose.

In a candid conversation, LA Angel revealed her aim to reimagine gospel music, seeking to dispel the notion that it is inherently solemn or uninteresting.

Her desire with “Found You” was to craft a composition that would resonate across all walks of life, offering a soothing balm through mellifluous harmonies and meaningful themes.

Her own words reflect this intent, “The song has personally been a blessing to me, and I feel happy anytime I minister it. I pray it blesses everyone too.”

Adding a definitive professional sheen to “Found You” is the involvement of world-acclaimed producer Nektunes, whose polished craftsmanship has impeccably complemented this heartfelt debut.

She extended her Warm appreciation to Bishop Frank Ofosu Appiah and the All Nations Church, Loganville, for continuous support and opportunities to share Angel’s voice in church settings.

Special thanks to Mr. Charles Deh, Angel’s dedicated musical coach, for his steadfast commitment, providing valuable guidance and criticism at every rehearsal and production meeting and also played the keys for Found You.

Kindly contact – info@laangelmusic.com to reach LA’s Team

Let’s join in celebrating the soul-stirring debut of LA Angel and experience the transformative power of “Found You.”

