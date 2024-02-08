Magic Rocker set to rock your world in 2024 with 15 solid bangers – Full Details HERE!

Well-known Ghanaian musician, producer, and Disc Jockey (DJ), Richard Essien, who resides in the USA, has announced that he will be releasing 15 songs this year.

Magic Rocker, who enjoys a strong reputation as a gifted vocalist and performer, believes that Ghanaians will be drawn to his unreleased tracks because of his unique singing skills.

The musician, who also works as a WAV driver and drives wheelchair accessible vehicle (taking people with disability to dialysis and doctor’s appointment in the United States), thinks that his music will have a significant influence on Africa.

In an interview, the three-time Chicago Music Awards (CMA) winner said he hopes his songs would inspire people by sharing his story of success.

He has gone a long way as a songwriter, DJ, musician, and cab driver. He states that he has worked on projects with Frankie Paul, Sizzla, Ava Cherry, Don Carlos, Frankie Paul, Michael Rose, Anthony B, and Elephant Man, among other Grammy Award winners.

Magic Rocker began his career as a Chicago club DJ before getting a job hosting the children’s television series Elma and Company on Chicago public access cable.

He disclosed that his mother’s passing prevented him from becoming incredibly famous at the time with his debut album, ‘Back To My Root’.

He stated, “My mother’s death came as a shocker to me, so l needed to put my music businesses on hold for more than a year while l mourned her passing, since she has been instrumental in my life.”

Magic Rocker claimed that after his mother’s funeral, he went back to the studio to continue work on his album, ‘Finally’.

“After the album creation, I experienced some hardship in my line of making the masterpiece so I decided to give the album a different name, ‘Restored My Soul’,” he said.

“I need support from the Ghanaian community to stream and share my song and also react to it to make me a household name in the music industry,” he continued, expressing his readiness to utilise his music to change the world.

Aside from being a wheelchair accessible driver, actor, structural engineer, and building constructor, Magic Rocker was crowned the King of the Road and Mr. Jack of All Trades.

Named Buju Banton of Africa by Chicago Reggae Dot Com, Magic Rocker is the Chief Executive Officer of Gavali and Toonga Records, Just Taxi One, Just Taxi LLCs and Charles Construction Company with over 150 workers.

