I Don’t Write My Own Songs – Maadwoaah Admits

U.S based Ghanaian gospel diva, Maadwoaah has revealed that she doesn’t write her own songs.

The “Salvation Reign” singer made this shocking disclosure in the course of an interview with alltunezgh.com

According to her, she doesn’t have a ghostwriter as perceived by many people neither does she sample the songs of other musicians.

In her own words, the Holy Spirit mysteriously attends to her anytime she’s in the mood to drop a new song.

She went on to add that, music producer Erickay sometimes guides her in the studio after the Holy Spirit has finished with its work

I don’t write my songs…my new song ‘Salvation Reign’, i didn’t write it ooo …Like putting pen to paper even my pen and book got missing way back…I don’t have a pen and a book; so I have never written my own songs…the songs just runs through my head then I quickly go to the studio and produce it,”

Maadwoaah who recently drop her first single of the year has urged Ghanaians to also support her talent

This latest output owes production credit to renowned talented sound engineer and music producer, Erickay. ‘Salvation Reign’ is a great piece of music you will want to add to your playlist and play endlessly.

Listen to Salvation Reign by Maadwoaah below:

