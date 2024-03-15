fbpx
Full Circle: Ghetto Boy’s “360” is the Perfect Summer Anthem

The perfect summer song, blending Afrobeat and R&B styles.

15th March 2024
Ghetto Boy. Photo Credit: Ghetto Boy

British-Ghanaian Afropop artist, Ghetto Boy, has teamed up with Ghanaian artist, Arathejay, the afrobeat’s sensation who is the talk of everybody’s lips for their new song 360.

The track was produced by Master Maison (known for producing hits for Kelvyn Boy and Bisa Kadei). The perfect summer song, blending Afrobeat and R&B styles.

The two artists express their romantic feelings and admiration for a beautiful lady in the song. Arathejay sings in both English and Twi, perfectly complementing Ghetto Boy’s laid-back vocals.

Ghetto Boy has recently released his EP “90s Bad Boy”, which features collaborations with Fameye, Darkovibes, Yaba Buluku, Kwamz, Joey B, and Efya. He will be performing intimate shows across Africa and Europe starting in April.

Ghetto Boy - 360
Ghetto Boy 360

About Ghetto Boy

Grammy Award Winner Ghetto Boy is classified as the Prince of the Afrobeats scene, Ghetto Boy has been on a steady climb since the release of his first EP Anointed in 2017.

Ghetto Boy has been unstoppable with numerous hits such as Under Lover (2017) recently hitting 2 million streams across all platforms; with this being his first release in 2017, ‘Under Lover’ became a viral sensation that propelled him to prominence, sparking a global dance routine.

Both the success of ‘Under Lover’ and his insatiable desire for success has taken GB all over the world, from headlining a show in Germany, performing with Mr Eazi in Sweden and a tour around Europe at the end of 2018.

Ghetto Boy continued to prevail with hits such For The Luv ft. Naira Marley (2018), the release of his second EP, Me Vs You 2 featuring songs such as 1990 ft Fuse ODG & King Perry (2020) & the nations favourite Gentle O produced by the very own Ghetto Boy (2020).

Ghetto Boy recently collaborated with the London Jazztronica duo Blue Lab Beats for with “Blow you Away (Delilah)” the lead single from their latest EP “We Will Rise” released by legendary Jazz label Blue Note Records.

