Turn Up the Volume for “Taya” – New Single from Mega EJ

Mega EJ will release another single this month titled ‘Taya’, an Afro-fusion upbeat pop track, showcasing Mega EJ’s vocal talent and lyrics weaving skill of painting the perfect resonating picture in the listener’s mind. “We just have to keep going,” said Mega EJ. “This is a song that resonates highly with people struggling with the current economic changes affecting the standards of living.”

“This is a song that resonates highly with people struggling with the current economic changes affecting the standards of living.” Mega EJ

On ‘Taya’, Mega EJ, embodies positive emotional direction and motivation towards life situations on an afro-fusion production by Germany-based producers Pappuy and Favela. “Taya” is here to create awareness about wary economic challenges caused by poor leadership and celebrate the power of musical exploration aiding mental wellness and motivation.

Across Ghana, Germany, London, and Nigeria, Mega EJ has established the brand to a new level of recognition in the Afro-fusion culture. This single is a complete and deep expression of keeping a positive mind to everything.

Blurb for “Taya” by Mega EJ

TAYA by Mega EJ. Photo Credit: Mega EJ

With current struggles arising in communities and the wave of drug influence hitting the youth, ‘Taya’ is a tune for all who are going through struggling times and trying to keep it together. From the behavior of many concealing their struggles to themselves, the lyric “Make we ‘Taya’ de go” explains it all in a thought: to keep pushing.

Mega EJ has been through situations in which through hard work and persistence he shares his secret. Through constant communication with advanced music software, Mega EJ and Pappuy experimented with sound design and genre fusion to create a sound that resonates with people and also motivates the listener through immersive sound and frequency distribution.

The instrumentation was created and curated by ‘Pappuy’, a Germany-based producer, and perfectly mixed and mastered by the ‘Favela”. Taya is an Afrofusion song that embodies positive emotional directions and motivation toward life and situations that seem unsolvable or impossible to change.

Again Mega EJ invites you to embrace a sound that breaks free from conventions and celebrates the power of musical exploration. This song is not just a track; it’s a testament to Mega EJ’s commitment to pushing the limits and leaving an indelible mark on the ever-evolving music scene.

About MEGA EJ

Fluid is how the world should know MEGA EJ – A Ghanaian-based Afro-fusion artist with an aptitude for discovering new and engaging sounds. Born Johnson Elikem Kondobrey, MEGA EJ’s story of how he identified his talent is birthed from curiosity.

In high school, after listening to the likes of Notorious B.I.G, Burna Boy and Chronixx, and realizing how easily singing and learning song lyrics came to him, he accepted his newfound talent. It wasn’t long before he began writing his songs.

His first few performances began in high school, performing at school events for amusement [shoutout to 2D boys], and then professionally. To hone his craft, he took up regular piano lessons and learned to sing according to the correct key.

Reaching the heights of his career hasn’t been smooth sailing, as is expected in every successful journey. However, his tenacity over the years has ensured his continued achievements.

In the early days, he recalls skipping classes and driving to Hohoe, a town in the Volta Region of Ghana, for his first recording. From pursuing his dreams to earning over organic 50k plays in the US in the past year over his favorite song Feel Am for Body, MEGA EJ clearly has the road ahead of him spotted with stardom and greatness.

He believes his music serves a bigger purpose of impacting lives. MEGA EJ is never afraid to delve into his spirituality, and draw inspiration from the world around him, tapping into the sounds of Reggae, Jazz, Rap, and other diverse genres.

Out of his loved genres, his musical influences are Chronixx of Jamaica, Worlasi of Ghana, and Burna Boy of Nigeria, hoping to perform with them on world stages someday.

MEGA EJ’s songwriting process occurs seemingly randomly as he’s able to allow his creative juices flow – picking on a random beat, he’s able to record a melody instantly anywhere and at any time. MEGA EJ released his first single on all digital distribution platforms in 2018 and since then has released personal EPs, a collab EP, and a charting album in 2021.

His most recent EP, Amber, with four songs, exudes a feeling of softness and peace toward the listener to be appreciated. The future of MEGA EJ is written in the stars. In a couple of years, it will be no surprise to see him headlining arenas worldwide with superstar exposure.

As an artist who is constantly on a reflective journey, advice he would give to his younger self is that there is never a reason to panic. Everything passes – advice passed down to him that he holds dearly in his daily walk of life.

Photos of Mega EJ

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic