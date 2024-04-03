Dive Into Jewel Owusu’s Emotional Ride With the Release of her Debut EP ‘Jool Wave’

Jewel Owusu, the Melbourne/Naarm-based singer-songwriter of Filipino and Ghanaian heritage, announces the eagerly awaited release of her EP, “Jool Wave,” scheduled to drop on May 2nd, 2024.

Fusing elements of alternative/indie pop with dance rhythms and hints of R&B, the piece is a profound exploration of Jewel’s multifaceted creativity and emotional depth.

Hailing from a diverse background, Jewel’s artistic journey has been shaped by her experiences in cities like Hong Kong, New Zealand, and Perth, ultimately leading her to Melbourne. Her eclectic approach to genre-blending has not only enabled her to share stages with acclaimed artists such as Vera Blue, perform at St Kilda Festival, and head to Sydney for the inaugural Sydney SXSW, but also to garner recognition across a myriad of platforms, including TikTok, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Vevo – with many of her songs charting.

The release of “Jool Wave” stands as a significant milestone in Jewel Owusu’s career, acting as a culmination of past successes and dedication to the art form; there is no doubt her go-getter approach has paid off. However, it was the past two years that truly proved to be defining for Owusu.

Throughout the period, she flourished as an artist, achieving milestones such as Winning a Triple J Unearthed Collab Comp, becoming a Converse all-star, playing Pitch Music and Arts Festival, and rounding off the 2023 with features in Rolling Stone Australia and Colours Studios.

With each track on the EP offering a unique glimpse into Jewel’s inner world, listeners are invited to embark on a deeply personal journey. From the introspective depths of “Karaoke (Intro)” to the haunting melodies of “Iceland,” “Jool Wave” encapsulates a range of emotions, showcasing Jewel’s versatility and artistic vision

“The term ‘Wave’ not only signifies the sonic journey I’m embarking on and the unique genre that I’m trying to pave out for myself, but also symbolises the diverse wave of emotions I explore in each track. Jool Wave is all about being young and feeling everything really deeply.” Jewel Owusu

After just coming off a small Australian regional tour, Owusu is set to headline her show at the Nighthawk in Melbourne on April 20th and play at the International Festival for Music Matters in Singapore [Confidential Until Release]. Jewel Owusu invites you to join her on a path of self-discovery and introspective exploration, and ultimately ride the waves of emotion with ‘Jool Wave.’

