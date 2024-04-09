Y’akoto announces release date for exciting ‘Part 4: The Witch’
The album promises to showcase Y'akoto's unique style and talent.
Ghanaian-German singer, Y’akoto has announced date of release her fourth studio album, “Part 4: The Witch”.
Scheduled for release on July 10th, 2024 Y’akoto took to social media to share the thrilling news, inviting them to embark on this new musical journey with her.
This album promises to be a treat for both long-time fans and newcomers, showcasing Y’akoto’s unique style and talent.
Y’akoto expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her dedicated supporters, acknowledging their unwavering loyalty since day one and extending a warm welcome to those joining her for this exciting new chapter.
Listen to Peace To The Youth by Y’akoto feat. JuJu Rogers
Part 4: The Witch is sure to be a hit, so mark your calendars and get ready for some amazing music from Y’akoto
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic