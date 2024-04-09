fbpx
Y'akoto announces release date for exciting 'Part 4: The Witch'

The album promises to showcase Y'akoto's unique style and talent.

Y'akoto announces release date for exciting 'Part 4: The Witch'. Photo Credit: Y'akoto
Y'akoto announces release date for exciting 'Part 4: The Witch'. Photo Credit: Y'akoto

Ghanaian-German singer, Y’akoto has announced date of release her fourth studio album, “Part 4: The Witch”.

Scheduled for release on July 10th, 2024 Y’akoto took to social media to share the thrilling news, inviting them to embark on this new musical journey with her.

This album promises to be a treat for both long-time fans and newcomers, showcasing Y’akoto’s unique style and talent.

Y’akoto expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her dedicated supporters, acknowledging their unwavering loyalty since day one and extending a warm welcome to those joining her for this exciting new chapter.

Listen to Peace To The Youth by Y’akoto feat. JuJu Rogers

Part 4: The Witch is sure to be a hit, so mark your calendars and get ready for some amazing music from Y’akoto

