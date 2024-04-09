Y’akoto announces release date for exciting ‘Part 4: The Witch’

Ghanaian-German singer, Y’akoto has announced date of release her fourth studio album, “Part 4: The Witch”.

Scheduled for release on July 10th, 2024 Y’akoto took to social media to share the thrilling news, inviting them to embark on this new musical journey with her.

🌙 I am excited to announce that my 4th studio album “PART 4: THE WITCH” will be released on 10th July 2024!



Thank you to all of you who have been with me since day 1 and those who are just joining for this new chapter. Welcome along for the ride! XYAA

This album promises to be a treat for both long-time fans and newcomers, showcasing Y’akoto’s unique style and talent.

Y’akoto expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her dedicated supporters, acknowledging their unwavering loyalty since day one and extending a warm welcome to those joining her for this exciting new chapter.

Part 4: The Witch is sure to be a hit, so mark your calendars and get ready for some amazing music from Y’akoto

