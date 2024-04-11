Daniel Jeddman teams up with Cyrus Richie to spark ‘CONFIDENCE’ in God! – More HERE!

This could be the first time a Sierra Leone gospel artist, Cyrus Richie is working with a Ghanaian artist, Daniel Jeddman on new single; Confidence.

It’s been a long time coming to see Cyrus Richie perform with Daniel Jeddman. I’m sure when they’re interviewed, they’ll share a great testimony about the divine connection which got established during the creation of this song.

From the land of Sierra Leone, Cyrus Richie has some amazing credits to his name when it comes to the hallmark of his craft in gospel music. Unarguably one of the best.

As many of his powerful songs such as “Made To Worship” which touched thousands of souls worldwide, he’s partnering with his good friend Daniel Jeddman to bring another classic song.

Daniel Jeddman on the other hand is a whole new level in the gospel fraternity. Both in Europe and in Africa. Working with som me of the “big guys” in the industry shows some high skill levels. With the blessings and favour of God, all things are possible.

“Confidence” is inspired by Jeremiah 17:7.

