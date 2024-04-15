Capada C: Rising Star with Rhymes to Uplift

Capada C is a 21-year-old American-based Ghanaian musician whose journey with music began in childhood. Though she officially launched her musical career in 2020, Capada C has always been drawn to the art of songwriting and music creation. As a child, she’d even craft songs for her mom’s phone ringtones, showcasing her early creative spark.

Originally performing under the name “Capital C,” (real name Chelsea), she pimped it up to her current stage name. Her musical inspirations include Black Sherif, whom she admires for his dedication and passion.

For Capada C, music transcends entertainment; it’s a powerful tool for personal expression and upliftment. During challenging moments, songwriting serves as a source of strength, not just for herself but also for others facing difficulties. She aspires to use her music to inspire perseverance in the face of life’s obstacles.

The rising music star praised her biggest supporter, her mother for her unwavering support and nurturing, which has helped her navigate the daily challenges of pursuing her passion: composing music that sustains her through every challenge. “She is the backbone of my music career. Without her, none of this would be possible,” Capada C stated.

Despite being relatively new to the Ghanaian music scene, she has already made a mark with hit tracks. Her notable songs include the recently released “Pay Respect” featuring Kin Cee, “Can’t Explain,” and “Sorry Not Sorry” which features superstar Sista Afia.

Watch Sorry Not Sorry by Capada C ft. Sista Afia

Capada C – Sorry Not Sorry ft. Sista Afia. Credit: YouTube

Beyond music, Capada C is a multi-faceted individual. Currently in her third year of university, she’s pursuing a degree in psychology. She’s also a writer and coder on the interactive storytelling platform “Episode Interactive,” where she brings her creative stories to life. When not immersed in these pursuits, Capada C enjoys spending time with loved ones.

With unwavering dedication to music, Capada C encourages everyone to chase their dreams. Her story is one of passion, resilience, and a desire to uplift others through the power of music.

Stream her tracks on all major digital streaming platforms. Capada C is here to stay!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic