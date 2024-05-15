Daniel Nettey inserts latest 4-track “Still Thankful” EP expressing Gratitude to God – Listen HERE!

The renowned Gospel music minister, Daniel Nettey, known for his soul-stirring melodies, energetic praise ministrations and powerful messages, unveils his latest musical endeavor: the “Still Thankful” EP.

With an unwavering commitment to spreading hope and inspiration through his music, Nettey delivers a collection of spiritually uplifting tracks that resonate with listeners of all walks of life.

Featuring collaborations with talented artists such as Blessing Ali, Leticia Naa and Redeemers Voices, “Still Thankful” is a testament to Nettey’s dedication to fostering unity and praise through music.

From the triumphant declaration of faith in “We Proclaim” to the heartfelt plea for divine guidance in “I Need You,” each track on the EP is imbued with Nettey’s trademark passion and sincerity.

The EP reaches its pinnacle with the anthemic “Glory,” a stirring ode to the power and majesty of God, and “Shidaa Lala,” a vibrant celebration of victory and joy featuring the melodious soprano vocals of Leticia Naa.

Through “Still Thankful,” Daniel Nettey invites listeners to join him on a journey of gratitude and worship, reminding us all of the enduring power of faith and praise.

With its rich blend of inspiring lyrics and uplifting melodies, this EP is sure to resonate deeply with fans old and new.

