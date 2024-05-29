Akwaaba UK Unveils Stellar First Lineup for 2024 Ghana Party in the Park

Akwaaba UK, the renowned international entertainment firm, has announced an exciting first batch of artists set to perform at the 2024 edition of Ghana Party in the Park (GPITP).

This year’s event promises to be more spectacular than ever, featuring a mix of seasoned performers and fresh talents, all gathering at a new and vibrant location.

For the first time, Ghanaian sensations Wendy Shay, King Paluta, and Olivetheboy will grace the stage at GPITP in London, joining an impressive roster that includes crowd favorites like KiDi, Lasmid, Tulenkey, A Kmot, and the dynamic dance group DWP.

This eclectic lineup is set to bring unparalleled energy and entertainment to the festival, with more artists to be announced soon.

Dubbed the biggest Ghanaian outdoor event in the United Kingdom, the 2024 edition of Ghana Party in the Park will take place at Oak Hill Park in Barnet on July 13. This change of venue promises a fresh and exciting atmosphere for the thousands of music fans and culture enthusiasts expected to attend.

In a recent interview, Dennis Tawiah, CEO of Akwaaba UK, expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s event. “Akwaaba UK has always been dedicated to creating the biggest and best international events for the African community across Europe.

We are ready to deliver another remarkable and memorable experience for this year’s Ghana Party in the Park, which marks our 20th edition. Patrons can expect nothing short of magic,” Tawiah said.

Mr. Tawiah also hinted at the announcement of a second batch of artists and some surprise appearances leading up to the festival.

He called for support from relevant state agencies, private entities, and key industry stakeholders in both Ghana and the United Kingdom to ensure the success of this year’s GPITP festival.

As anticipation builds, Ghana Party in the Park 2024 is shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of Ghanaian culture, music, and community spirit. Be sure to mark your calendars for July 13 at Oak Hill Park in Barnet, and stay tuned for more exciting updates.

About Ghana Party in the Park:

Ghana Party in the Park is an annual festival organized by Akwaaba UK, celebrating Ghanaian culture and music. It is the largest outdoor event for the Ghanaian community in the UK, featuring live performances, cultural displays, and an array of food and entertainment options. This year marks the 20th edition of the festival, promising to be a landmark event in its history.

