Empress Afi has her eyes set on “Best Music Act GH/USA Female” award following GEA-USA 2024 nomination – Full Details HERE!

Empress Afi makes the seven-name nominee shortlist for “Best Music Act GH/USA Female” at the upcoming Ghana Entertainment Awards in New York’s Kaufman Music Center on July 6.

The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024 is just around the corner and as fan excitement reaches an all-time high, Empress is full of appreciation.

The US-based artist is ready for the big day and shared her excitement with the media. “As the days draw closer, I want to share again how thrilled, thankful and privileged I am about my nomination at this year’s Ghana Entertainment Awards.

Listen to Pull Up On Me:

It is an honor to see my efforts and hard work acknowledged. Looking up to the fans for love and support.”

Last month, the singer was the envy of the web. She blessed fans with her seductive gaze in the vibrant music visuals of her latest hit, ‘Pull Up on Me,’ released in March.

The song features Vintage Papi and is a bold celebration of intimacy.

Maureen Efua Miezah, professionally known as Empress Afi, is an Afro-Dancehall singer-songwriter and performer whose vibrant music embodies her love for dance.

The Queens-born Ghanaian star co-founded SOB Dancers in 2013 and had long shared the stage with some of the industry’s finest names: Bisa Kdei, Jay Ghartey, Keche, Stonebwoy, before her foray into music in 2017.

She debuted with ‘Tonight’ in 2019 and quickly found success. She has since been a sought-after artist now well-known for tracks like ‘Big Lova’ and ‘Nah Stop.’

The voting channels are officially open. To vote for Empress Afi, click here: www.ghentawards.com/vote/

